Manchester United will host Aston Villa later today in an epic Premier League tie at Old Trafford

Red Devils and The Villans are currently on 51 points, as they battle for a spot in next season's Champions League

Danish international Patrick Dorgu headlines the list of players who will miss the crucial match

Manchester United will face Aston Villa later today at Old Trafford after 10 days of missing football action.

Both teams are eyeing a UEFA Champions League spot ahead of next season, as they are both on 51 points on the EPL log.

The Red Devils recorded their first loss in 2026 under interim manager Michael Carrick when substitute William Osula scored a winner at St James Park on March 10.

Manchester United will miss three players as they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League. Photo by: George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, Aston Villa were pummeled by the reigning Club Champions, Chelsea, 4-1 in their last outing, extending their winless streak to three games.

The Villains were title contenders in the first half of the season, but their performance dropped drastically.

Players to miss Man United vs Villa tie

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick and Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will miss the services of several players as they trade tackles.

The Red Devils manager, Carrick noted that England international Mason Mount will be available for selection.

The former Middlesbrough coach said the former Chelsea star will lift the morale of the squad as they take on the Villans. He said:

"Mason’s back with the group, which is fantastic. He’s an important player for us, Mason, and to have him back and involved is a good step for us, definitely.

"He’s not, you know, 100 per cent in terms of [being] back because he’s only trained a very small amount of time, but he’s back, and that’s good for us."

Manchester United will be without the trio of Dutch international Matthijs De Ligt, Danish defender Patrick Dorgu, and Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, per Manchester Evening News.

On the part of Aston Villa, Unai Emery will miss the services of on-loan Manchester United star Jadon Sancho, as he welcomes back captain John McGinn.

The Spanish manager will miss his other midfield options, Youri Tielemans (ankle/foot) and long-term absentee Boubacar Kamara (knee). Matty Cash is also a doubt after picking up an injury in the loss to Chelsea.

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery will miss the services of Jadon Sancho as he welcomes captain John McGinn. Photo by: Catherine Steenkeste.

Source: Getty Images

Unai Emery said the encounter will be a tough one, as both teams are level on points. The former Villareal manager said via BBC:

"It's a really huge challenge, but analysing how we are in the table overall, we are fourth with the same points as Manchester United with 51 and they are third.

"Sunday is [matchday] 30 and there are still points to play for, a lot of points to play for. There are still matches to play, and we are so, so motivated in the two competitions we are fighting in."

Lisandro Martinez's challenge on Kamada

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Premier League has come out to explain why Lisandro Martinez wasn't sent off after a dangerous tackle on Daichi Kamada.

The game's major talking point came in the 63rd minute when Martinez lunged into a tackle with two feet.

Source: Legit.ng