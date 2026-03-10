Nimbus Pronus, a mysterious cat, has predicted Liverpool to beat Galatasaray at the RAMS Park Stadium

Liverpool will face Galatasaray in the Champions League last-16 and will have several players on the sidelines

The Reds lost to the Turkish club 1-0 in their previous meeting in the league phase of the competition

A mysterious cat has added an unusual twist to the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool.

The two European sides will meet in Istanbul on March 10 for the first leg of their knockout tie, with both teams eager to take an advantage into the return fixture at Anfield.

However, ahead of the encounter, a viral prediction by a mystical feline known as Nimbus Pronos has sparked widespread discussion among football fans.

The so-called “psychic cat” has predicted a Liverpool victory, adding intrigue and entertainment to an already high-stakes European showdown.

Injury concerns for both teams

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will head into the encounter with several injury worries affecting his squad.

The biggest setback for the Reds is the absence of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who remains in England after suffering an injury during training, Sky Sports reports.

His absence could force Liverpool to rely on their backup goalkeeper for one of the most crucial games of their European campaign.

Liverpool are also without winger Federico Chiesa due to illness, while several other players remain unavailable with long-term injuries. These include Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni.

Despite the setbacks, Liverpool will be determined to secure a positive result in Turkey, especially after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray earlier in the competition.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, have fewer injury concerns but will still be missing some players.

Goalkeeper Enes Emre Büyük is ruled out with a shoulder injury, while defender Arda Ünyay remains sidelined and was not included in the club’s UEFA squad for the second half of the season.

Mystic cat’s prediction goes viral

Adding a light-hearted yet fascinating element to the buildup, Nimbus Pronos has captured global attention with its latest prediction.

The cat gained fame after correctly forecasting several high-profile football matches, including Chelsea FC’s 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

In the viral video circulating online, Nimbus Pronos was presented with three bowls labelled “Galatasaray,” “Liverpool,” and “Draw.” After briefly inspecting each option, the cat confidently chose the Liverpool bowl.

The prediction quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans debating whether the mystical feline might once again be correct.

While many supporters treated the prediction as entertainment, others jokingly suggested it could be a lucky omen for Liverpool ahead of the crucial match.

High stakes await in Istanbul

Regardless of the unusual prediction, the match itself promises to be fiercely competitive.

Galatasaray have been formidable at home in European competitions, scoring at least three goals in eight of their last 13 matches at the intimidating RAMS Park stadium, per SportsMole.

However, the Turkish side have struggled defensively, keeping only one clean sheet in their last eight games at the venue.

Liverpool’s recent defensive record has also raised concerns. The Reds have conceded five goals in their last three matches, more than they allowed in the previous six games combined.

However, their attacking form remains impressive, having scored three or more goals in three of their last five matches.

Liverpool plan to stop Osimhen

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that his team faces the challenge of stopping Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Champions League match.

Galatasaray will host Liverpool at Rams Park in Istanbul in the first leg of the Round of 16 on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and the second leg will take place at Anfield a week later.

