Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has sent a bold message to fans of the club ahead of their clash against Crystal Palace

The Red Devils will host the Eagles at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 2, in matchday 28

Carrick spoke on the chances of Manchester United qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League

Former England international Michael Carrick has sent an important message to Manchester United ahead of their Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils will welcome the Eagles at Old Trafford on Sunday, as they look to secure another home win.

Manchester United earned a narrow 1-0 win over Everton in their previous match to remain unbeaten under Carrick.

Coach Michael Carrick will lead Manchester United to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League match. Photo by: Ash Donelon/Manchester United.

What did Carrick say?

Manchester United coach, Michael Carrick has addressed concerns over squad rotation and maintaining momentum at Old Trafford.

The 44-year-old stressed the importance of managing his players carefully during a demanding schedule. He said:

“It’s something we’re aware of. We’ve had quite a big break before the last game. When there are a lot more games, we have rotation or have to change things physically.”

The United coach highlighted the positives from recent performances but admitted that careful management remains key to sustaining results.

Carrick also revealed that subtle tactical adjustments have been made from game to game to maintain balance and freshness within the squad. He said:

“There are huge positives with the results we’ve had, playing well and winning games, but there’s a big awareness from me and the staff of how important everyone is in the group.”

“Even though it’s the same players, from game to game we’ve tweaked things. Some of the front players have changed positions, Luke has played a different role in possession, but there’s a feeling of trying to keep the momentum", per Manchester Evening News.

Michael Carrick and Benjamin Sesko during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Carrick speaks on Man United’s UCL chances

Former Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

The former England international insists that the team must earn their place through hard work and consistency. He said:

"It’s certainly where we want to be. We can’t take things for granted that the past is the past that it takes care of what should happen.

"We have to earn it and show we’re good enough, that’s why when you achieve success it is warranted."

According to One Football, Carrick said the focus remains firmly on the tasks ahead rather than relying on history or outside results. He said:

"We know where we want to be and what we have to do to get there. Looking at what else is going around Europe is not going to help us, but it’s where we want to be."

