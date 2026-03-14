The football community in the United Kingdom has been thrown into a state of mourning again

An Arsenal legend has passed away, a day after goalkeeper Amy Carr died of a prolonged illness

Tributes have poured in from football clubs across England, including fans scattered across the world

Arsenal FC have announced the passing away of the club's legend Billy McCullough, who died at the age of 90.

The North London club confirmed the news on Friday, March 13, without stating the cause of his death.

Arsenal legend Billy McCullough passes away at the age of 90. Photo by: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal mourns McCullough

Three-time Premier League champions have mourned the club's legend, Billy McCullough.

In a viral tweet on X, Arsenal praised the former Ireland international for his contributions within eight years with the club. The statement read:

"We are sad to learn that Billy McCullough has died aged 90.

"Billy made 268 appearances for The Arsenal, representing the club with distinction between 1958 and 1966. All of us are thinking of his loved ones at this time.

"Rest in peace, Billy ❤️."

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans across the globe has shared their heartfelt messages to McCullough, reflecting on his past legacy. Read them below:

@Pomilej said:

"God rest his soul.

"We will never see his likes again.

"Rest in peace Billy, it would have been great if you stayed to see us lift this elusive cup this season but since you're no more, we'd make sure you get it while watching us from above."

@TheThinkingNote wrote:

"Rest in peace, Billy. A true Arsenal man, remembered with respect and gratitude."

Former Ireland and Arsenal goalkeeper is no more, as his cause of death remains unknown. Photo by: S&G/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

@Earlx_ai added:

"A legend has fallen though unknown to many of us because we were not residents of this world by then, he was a Gunner. We pray for comfort and strength for his family, friends and the entire Arsenal family."

@SCDombo said:

"These men built our club. We may have been too young to know you in life, but we shall respect you in death. Rest in peace Billy McCollough."

Brief history of McCullough at club level

Born in Northern Ireland, Billy McCullough played an important role during a notable period in the history of Arsenal FC.

According to BBC Sport, McCullough joined Arsenal from Portadown FC in September 1958 for a fee of £5,000, becoming the first signing made by then-manager George Swindin.

The defender made his debut in December of the same year and soon established himself as the club’s first-choice left-back during the following season.

McCullough was also part of the Arsenal side that competed in Europe for the first time during the 1963 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup campaign.

After retiring from professional football, he stepped away from the sport and pursued a career as an electrical engineer, per Yahoo Sports.

Super Eagles legend is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend, Henry Nwosu, has passed away at the age of 62 on Saturday, March 14, after battling a prolonged illness in Lagos state.

Nwosu was the youngest player at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Nigeria national football team lifted the trophy in front of their home fans in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng