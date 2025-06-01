Paris Saint-Germain won their first UEFA Champions League title after dismantling Inter Milan 5-0

PSG made the match look like a mere game after setting the record for the most goals difference in a final

The French Ligue 1 club have earned the most money in this year's competition after winning the trophy

Paris Saint-Germain are the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League winners after beating Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich to win their first ever trophy in the competition.

Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Desire Doue doubled the lead 11 minutes later, before scoring his second and PSG’s third in the 63rd minute.

Paris Saint-Germain lift the UEFA Champions League trophy after beating Inter Milan. Photo by Stefan Matzke/sampics.

Source: Getty Images

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made his mark with a brilliant goal to make it 4-0 in the 73rd minute, before youngster Senny Mayulu had a dream cameo with the fifth goal in the 86th minute.

The victory completed the continental treble for PSG, who won all three domestic trophies, becoming the ninth club to win the treble.

According to BBC MOTD, Enrique is the sixth manager to win the Champions League with two clubs, after Carlo Ancelotti, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jupp Heynckes, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard also became the second manager to win the treble with two different teams (Barcelona 2015, PSG 2025) after Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, Manchester City 2023).

How much PSG made after winning UCL

The UEFA Champions League is one of the most lucrative football competitions and the most prestigious club competition.

The European football governing body increased the performance-related prize money by nearly €400mil this season, and here is the breakdown:

€13M Qualification fee

€2.1M per group stage win

€700K per draw

€12.5M for reaching the Round of 16

€15M for advancing to the Quarterfinals

€18.5M for reaching the Semifinals

€25M for winning the Champions League

Luis Enrique lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy after PSG beat Inter Milan. Photo by Isabelle Bonotto.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain earned €93.1mil for performance-related bonuses, factoring in four wins and a draw in the group stages, as well as going all the way to win the competition

There's an additional payment based on position in the final group stage, with the 36th team earning €264,000, and it increases in units all the way to the top of the table. PSG, which finished 15th, earned €5.8mil.

They also received an additional €984,550 for finishing between ninth and 16th. The third payment system is the value pillar, which is based on a ten-year coefficient and share of broadcast revenues of participating countries, which is to be determined after the final.

As noted by Football365, Luis Enrique’s side have earned an estimated €144mil from this year's competition, pending UEFA’s confirmation of the value pillar.

Supercomputer predicted UCL final

Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer predicted PSG to win the Champions League final against Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

Opta's Supercomputer’s 10,000 pre-game simulations scored a hat-trick of right predictions, having also predicted Tottenham to win the Europa League and Chelsea to win the Conference League.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng