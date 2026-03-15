Stanley Nwabali remains calm despite being clubless nearly two months after leaving Chippa United

The Super Eagles goalkeeper has been linked to top clubs, including South African giants Kaizer Chiefs

Nwabali has continued private training to stay fit for his next opportunity

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is taking his time to find a new club, showing remarkable composure despite being clubless for nearly two months.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper ended a four-year stint at Chippa United in February, leaving behind a legacy as the team’s captain and one of their most reliable performers.

Stanley Nwabali has stated that he is not disturbed by his inability to find a new club since leaving Chippa United. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali’s departure from Chippa United was expected to lead quickly to a move to a new club, especially after his strong performances in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria.

Rumours immediately linked him to several top teams both in Africa and Europe, but nearly two months on, no deal has been confirmed.

Despite the delays, Afrik-Foot reports Nwabali has not let the situation rattle him as the 29-year-old goalkeeper views the circulating transfer stories as a sign that he is still relevant and recognised for his quality.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing when people start rumours; it shows that you are relevant and that people recognise your quality.”

Nwabali faces battle for Nigeria No.1 shirt

Being clubless comes with risks for an international career.

Nwabali severed ties with Chippa United last month, bringing an end to a four-year stint with the South African club. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles have several other goalkeepers waiting in the wings, including Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, and Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo, who has been impressing with his consistent performances.

Despite this competition, Nwabali remains optimistic after he has expressed no desperation regarding the league or country he wants to play in.

According to Soccer Laduma, the 29-year-old goalkeeper’s focus is on finding a club where he can contribute meaningfully and continue to develop.

“I’m not worried. I don’t have a specific country or league where I’m desperate to play. Wherever welcomes me and feels right, I can play. That’s it.”

His calm approach highlights his maturity and understanding of the football market’s unpredictability.

Nwabali staying ready for new opportunity

While waiting for the right opportunity, Nwabali has been keeping himself in peak condition through private training sessions, sharing glimpses on social media to demonstrate his readiness.

This disciplined approach ensures that when an offer comes, the Super Eagles goalkeeper will be fully prepared to step straight back into professional action.

Nwabali’s mindset is clear as he prioritises staying ready over rushing a move.

For the Super Eagles, having a goalkeeper who balances patience with preparation can be crucial. His next club will not only benefit from his shot-stopping skills but also from the experience and calm he brings both on and off the pitch.

The coming weeks will be decisive for Nwabali’s career, as securing a club is critical to maintaining his international spot and continuing his upward trajectory in football.

Nwabali’s next move under threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the proposed transfer of Nwabali to Kaizer Chiefs is now hanging in the balance after new developments at the South African club.

Recent updates suggest Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Petersen is set to return to training much sooner than initially predicted. The development has significantly altered the club’s transfer plans.

Source: Legit.ng