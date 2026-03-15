Semi Ajayi has recovered from his hamstring injury and returned to first-team action with Hull City

The Nigerian defender played a key role during AFCON 2025, helping Nigeria secure the bronze medal

Ajayi’s return comes just in time for the Super Eagles’ four-nation friendly tournament in Antalya, Turkey

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi is back to full strength after recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, raising hopes for his inclusion in Nigeria’s upcoming friendlies.

Ajayi picked up the hamstring injury during Nigeria’s bronze medal match against Egypt at AFCON 2025, forcing him out of action for several weeks.

Semi Ajayi says he is feeling strong again after recovering from the injury he suffered at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The injury also caused the 32-year-old former Arsenal defender to miss important matches for Hull City.

Since returning to the pitch against Millwall, Ajayi has played two of Hull’s last three games, including a full 90 minutes against West Bromwich Albion.

The Super Eagles defender says his body is responding well, and he is confident in his ability to regain full match fitness.

“I am feeling really good. It was my second 90 minutes, so I am getting back into the full swing of things and looking forward to pushing for the rest of the season,” Ajayi told Hull’s official website.

How Ajayi helped Nigeria at AFCON

Ajayi’s presence was vital during Nigeria’s AFCON campaign in Morocco.

One of the 32-year-old defender’s standout performances came in the opening match against Tanzania, where he scored and was named Man of the Match.

His defensive solidity and leadership at the back helped the Super Eagles finish third after defeating Egypt on penalties.

With Ajayi’s fitness now restored, the former Arsenal defender can once again contribute to both Hull City’s Championship push and the Super Eagles' upcoming games.

Timing perfect for Super Eagles

Ajayi’s return to fitness is a timely boost for the Super Eagles as head coach Eric Chelle prepares to announce the squad for Nigeria’s upcoming four-nation tournament, Afrik-Foot reports.

Nigeria may include Semi Ajayi in their squad for the upcoming international friendly against Jordan later this month. Photo by ANP

Source: Getty Images

Originally set to take place in Amman, Jordan, the matches have been relocated to Antalya, Turkey, due to political and travel considerations in the Middle East.

The tournament will feature Nigeria, Jordan, Iran, and Costa Rica, providing an ideal platform for Chelle to test players ahead of future international competitions.

With Ajayi fit and ready, the Super Eagles can count on his experience and defensive stability in crucial matches.

Hull City will also benefit from his return as they aim for a Championship playoff spot, and Ajayi is determined to maintain his form through consistent performances both at the club and international levels.

Nigeria’s preparation for Jordan friendly suffer setback

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is still waiting for final approval from the English FA to allow goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to represent the Super Eagles.

Coach Eric Chelle is eager to integrate the former Arsenal goalkeeper into the national setup ahead of upcoming friendlies in March, but his involvement remains dependent on the English FA’s ratification.

As the final squad announcement for the tournament approaches, all eyes will be on Ajayi to see how quickly he can return to the level he showed during a memorable AFCON campaign. His comeback not only strengthens Hull City’s defense but also gives the Super Eagles a timely boost at the heart of their backline.

Source: Legit.ng