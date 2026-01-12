A White man and his daughter travelled from Ireland to Morocco to show their support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament

In a video, the father and daughter, who are life-long fans of English side Fulham, mentioned four Super Eagles players they are rooting for the most

They shared a reason why they won't be staying in Morocco till the final, sparking concern among Nigerians on social media

A White man, Allen, and his daughter have earned the admiration of Nigerians over their unexpected show of support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria will face the host country, Morocco, on Wednesday, January 14, to battle for a slot in the final, and the White family joined other Super Eagles fans on the ground to root for the team.

White family are life-long Fulham fans

A man interviewed Allen and his daughter, who bore a sign that read 'Fulham loves Nigeria' and they gave a backstory to what informed their support for Nigeria.

According to Allen, he and his daughter are life-long fans of Fulham football club in England. They began supporting Nigeria because of Nigerian players currently plying their trade with Fulham, namely Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze.

He further mentioned Ademola Lookman, who was a former Fulham player. When the interviewer asked for a backstory to their support for the Super Eagles, Allen said:

"Because we have Alex Iwobi playing for Nigeria, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and also Ademola Lookman, who used to play for Fulham.

"So, we follow Nigeria."

Allen's daughter, who was all smiles like her father, said she began loving football six years ago.

"I got really into football back in 2020."

While noting that they have been in Morocco for a week, Allen said they'd have to return to their country and won't be staying to support Nigeria because they couldn't get tickets for the upcoming game.

The family believes Nigeria can go all the way to the final and carry the trophy. A video of the brief interview of the father and daughter was shared on TikTok by @makingofchamps and thrilled Nigerians.

AFCON: Netizens hail Irish father and daughter

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Irish father and daughter's video below:

EdipiZzy said:

"Am heartbroken just because they have no tickets so disappointed."

pêlẽVït united said:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 to the world I will play for super eagles 🦅 in Jesus name Amen."

Queenkokoma Butterfly said:

"We love you father and Daughter your family we love you both."

Ceecee said:

"Wait the ticket is full as in the stadium is booked is over for us oo 😭Morocco want to beat us is it not the same Super Eagles game we will watch and stadium will be scanty and nw stadium is booked. Heei the pressure."

Debstarry said:

"Someone should see this and get them tickets 🎫 so they can watch the semifinals."

Babangida said:

"Our country Nigeria is respected across the world, God bless federal republic of Nigeria."

WatchUsTakeCapeTown said:

"You see as interview sweet. If na Ghanaian e for de ask them say have you tasted Ghana jollof, which one is better between Ghana jollof and Naija jollof. Those ppl🇬🇭 no just sabi do anything."

