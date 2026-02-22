Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will both miss key players in the North London derby on February 22

Spurs tend to have a much bigger problem with new manager Igor Tudor having an entire starting XI out

The Gunners are searching for their fourth consecutive win at White Hart Lane to move five points away from Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal in a crucial North London derby on Sunday, February 22.

The Gunners are feeling the pressure after Manchester City cut their lead at the top of the Premier League to two points with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United on February 21.

Arsenal had earlier been held to a 2-2 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 18, trimming their advantage to five points.

Arsenal are currently topping the Premier League with 58 points, while Manchester City have 56 points.

Failure to secure victory against Spurs could hand Manchester City the momentum in the title race.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are battling to avoid relegation, sitting 16th on the table. The North London club recently parted ways with former manager Thomas Frank following a string of poor results.

Players to miss Tottenham vs Arsenal

Former Juventus coach Igor Tudor faces a daunting challenge as he takes charge of Tottenham Hotspur for the first time against Arsenal as interim manager.

Tudor will be without several key first-team players as injuries continue to plague Spurs. Wilson Odobert is the latest casualty after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, joining James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, who have both missed much of the season with serious knee injuries.

Rodrigo Bentancur is also expected to be sidelined for most of the campaign due to a hamstring problem, while summer signing Mohammed Kudus is battling a similar issue.

In defence, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, and Kevin Danso will also miss the clash. Other absentees include Lucas Bergvall (ankle) and captain Cristian Romero, who will serve the second match of his four-game suspension. Tudor said via BBC:

"In this particular moment with 10 injuries, we trained with 13 players. It is what is is. It's not fantastic or beautiful but 13 we will have and it is quite enough to achieve what we want on Sunday."

2 Arsenal players ruled out vs Tottenham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the club will be without Max Dowman and Mikel Merino.

The Spanish manager played down the injuries to Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, who appeared to have sustained knocks against Wolves.

Mikel Merino, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Richarlison will all miss the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the Premier League on February 22.

The Arsenal manager said:

"I think they are all very important. We are very happy that the players are feeling in such a strong way about the club and what we are doing, and the way the team treats it, and the fact that we can continue to improve, and we are going to win together," per Football London.

Arsenal stumble in Premier League race

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal’s English Premier League title charge hit a roadblock as the Gunners suffered a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 24.

A dramatic late winner from Matheus Cunha denied the North London side their first home points of the season and cut their lead at the top to just four points.

