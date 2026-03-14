Galatasaray winger Mario Lemina has sent a message to Nigerian international Victor Osimhen

Lemina scored the winning goal against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, with Osimhen providing an assist

Both players faced each other during the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff last November

Gabon international Mario Lemina has sent a strong message to his club teammate Victor Osimhen following his brilliant performance for Galatasaray.

Lemina scored the decisive goal as the Yellow-Red stunned Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at RAMS Park in Istanbul on March 10.

Galatasaray star Mario Lemina praises Victor Osimhen's performance. Photo by: YASIN AKGUL / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The former Juventus star gave the Turkish champions the lead in the 7th minute, with an assist from Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen put the ball in the back of the net during the second half, but VAR adjudged Aydin Yilmaz offside in the build-up despite not touching the ball, per Sky Sports.

Lemina was adjudged the Man of the Match, having played for 77th minute, and making 84% accurate passes.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray will travel to Anfield for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday, March 18, without their supporters.

The ban was imposed by UEFA after Galatasaray fans used fireworks during their playoff match against Juventus at Turin.

Lemina labels Osimhen the best striker

Galatasaray star Mario Lemina has insisted that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is the best striker he has ever played alongside on the pitch.

According to Daily Sports, the former Southampton midfielder said the Nigerian international is a complete finisher and converts half-chances.

The former Nice star said that Osimhen is more concerned about the team winning matches and does not care if his name fails to appear on the scoresheet.

The Gabon international said:

"I have played in the same team with players like Pierre‑Emerick Aubameyang, Gonzalo Higuain, Andre‑Pierre Gignac and Radamel Falcao, but there’s no one like Victor Osimhen. He’s one of a kind.

"Even if he doesn’t score, he’s constantly contributing to the attack and is a constant threat as long as he is on the pitch. He is always pressing and defending with us. On top of that, he’s a complete finisher.”

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Champions League R16 match between Galatasaray and Liverpool. Photo by: Burak Kara - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

The three-time Serie A winner explained that Victor Osimhen hates losing matches and fails to talk to anyone as a means of sober reflection.

He said:

“I’ve never seen such a hungry forward. He hates losing, and when we lose, he won’t talk to you.

"The next day, he puts on his headphones and doesn’t talk to anyone. But these are good habits. It’s a fantastic thing.”

Lemina throws weight behind Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina has thrown his support behind Super Eagles talisman and striker Victor Osimhen as Nigeria prepares to face DR Congo in the World Cup playoffs final on Sunday, November 16.

Lemina, who is Osimhen's teammate at Galatasaray, was Gabon’s standout player in their loss to Nigeria, scoring his country’s late equaliser, that sent the game to extra time.

Source: Legit.ng