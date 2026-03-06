English Premier League giants Liverpool have been handed a major boost ahead of the Round of 16 against Galatasaray

The Reds qualified straight for the next round after finishing in third place with 20 points, losing two matches in the group stage

On the other hand, Victor Osimhen scored a decisive goal for the Turkish giants in the 106th minute against Juventus to secure a 7-5 aggregate win

Liverpool have been handed an advantage ahead of their Round of 16 clash with Galatasaray in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

Extra-time goals from Victor Osimhen and Barıs Yılmaz helped the Turkish giants defeat Juventus F.C. 7–5 on aggregate in the second round.

Victor Osimhen inspires Galatasaray to qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Liverpool. Photo by: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket.

Source: Getty Images

The Italian side took the lead through Manuel Locatelli in the 37th minute after converting a penalty.

Juventus doubled their advantage in the 70th minute when Federico Gatti found the back of the net in Turin, before Weston McKennie pulled one back for the hosts with a header eight minutes from time.

Osimhen then sealed the tie in the 106th minute of extra time, finishing off a precise pass from Yılmaz to secure a 7–5 aggregate victory for the Turkish side.

The first leg had already given Galatasaray a commanding 5-2 lead, providing a comfortable cushion heading into the return leg at the Allianz Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Reds qualified for the Round of 16 after finishing in third position with 18 points, winning six matches and losing two games.

Galatasaray fans suspended

UEFA disciplinary panel has banned Galatasaray fans from travelling to Anfield for their Round of 16 match against Liverpool.

UEFA stops Galatasaray fans from attending the 2025/26 Champions League Round of 16 away match against Liverpool. Photo by: Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, the Turkish giants' fans were accused of throwing objects, lighting fireworks, and causing general disturbance during their trip to Juventus.

UEFA has prevented the Super Lig defending champions from selling tickets to supporters for the away trip and also fined them 40,000 euros (£34,800).

There are reports of a spectator and his daughter sustaining injuries when a firework was launched towards Juventus fans in Turin.

Galatasaray appealed the aforementioned penalties, but UEFA's Appeals Body rejected them on Wednesday.

The Turkish Champions will host Liverpool in the first leg in Turkey on 10 March, with the second leg at Anfield eight days later, per Mirror.

Fans react

@championsfun said:

"They should appeal immediately. Liverpool is looking for a cheap advantage, they already knew they could not defeat Galatasaray, and they are looking for a full home advantage to intimidate Galatasaray."

@Shafiuharmless1 wrote:

"UEFA cracking down hard No Galatasaray fans at Anfield will definitely change the atmosphere. Liverpool’s home advantage just got even bigger, but the appeal could still shake things up."

@Muhammed2755643 added:

"No Galatasaray fans at Anfield means 61,000 Liverpool supporters making noise for 90 minutes completely unopposed. Anyone who has heard Anfield on a European night knows what that means."

Okan Buruk discloses conversation with Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk disclosed what he told Osimhen before the striker scored during the 3-2 loss to Juventus on Wednesday.

Buruk admitted that his team played poorly for 90 minutes, but came alive in extra time, thanks to Victor Osimhen for breaking the deadlock.

Source: Legit.ng