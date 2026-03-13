UEFA shared an emotional picture of Victor Osimhen celebrating with his daughter Hailey, after the Liverpool victory

Osimhen assisted the only goal as Galatasaray defeated the Reds 1-0 in the Champions League first leg

Fans flood social media praising Osimhen, calling the Nigerian forward a global inspiration

Victor Osimhen once again proved why he is one of Europe’s most electrifying forwards during Galatasaray’s Champions League Round of 16 clash against Liverpool on Tuesday, March 10.

The Nigerian striker set up Mario Lemina’s decisive goal, leading the Turkish club to a 1-0 win at RAMS Park.

Victor Osimhen sparked Galatasaray to victory in the UEFA Champions League first leg against Liverpool. Photo by Bueak Kara

Source: Getty Images

The victory gives Galatasaray a strong advantage heading into the second leg at Anfield, where they will attempt to complete one of the most remarkable upsets in recent European football history, BeIN Sport reports.

Osimhen’s performance, combining his pace and clinical awareness, has drawn praise from fans, solidifying his status as a key figure for the Turkish club.

UEFA shares touching tribute to Osimhen

The game was emotional even before kickoff. Galatasaray supporters unveiled a massive tifo honouring Osimhen and his late mother, featuring the message: “We are family and family is everything.”

Victor Osimhen and his daughter, Hailey, celebrated Galatasaray's victory against Liverpool. Photo by Yasin Akgul

Source: Getty Images

The gesture clearly moved the Nigerian striker, who was seen wiping away tears as the Champions League anthem played.

Following the match, UEFA took to their social media platforms to highlight Osimhen celebrating with his three-year-old daughter, Hailey.

The governing body described the moment as their “Favourite picture of the week,” capturing the forward’s joy both as a player and a father.

Fans were quick to respond, sharing the image widely and praising the footballer for his humility and dedication on and off the pitch.

Fans flood social media with Osimhen tributes

Social media erupted after UEFA’s post. Nigerian fans, in particular, were proud to see Osimhen recognised on the global stage.

Comments poured in, celebrating the 27-year-old forward’s journey from grassroots football to becoming a Champions League hero.

Odunayo Adebusuyi wrote, “Love to see it. 🤎🧡” while Nwigwe Stephen Chidi added, “Even a kid knew he is one of the reasons Galatasaray is great today.”

Nsikak Isaac proudly stated, “Naija to the world.”

Other fans praised the emotional depth behind Osimhen’s connection to family, calling the tribute “well-deserved” and a testament to his character.

Osimhen’s story resonates far beyond Istanbul. From his early days in Nigeria to starring on Europe’s biggest stages, the striker has become a role model for aspiring footballers worldwide.

The Champions League moment with his daughter has become one of the highlights from the week’s fixtures as Galatasaray look ahead to the return leg next Wednesday, March 18.

Turkish pundit criticises Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Turkish football commentator Erman Toroglu has found fault in Victor Osimhen’s performances since the striker joined Galatasaray permanently.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and his performance convinced the club to sign him for record-breaking numbers after leading the club to win the Super Lig and Turkish Cup in his first season.

Source: Legit.ng