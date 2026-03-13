The world football governing body, FIFA has approved four major changes ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The approved rules are to curb excessive time wasting by players and review of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

Meanwhile, the Iranian football team has sent a message to Donald Trump, the president of the co-host country

The world football governing body, FIFA, has approved several major changes to the laws of the game ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and will be the first edition to feature an expanded 48-team format.

There have also been reports suggesting that some nations, including Iran and Germany, could consider pulling out of the tournament following joint military action reportedly launched by the United States and Israel earlier in the year.

Iran men's football national team are considering boyoctting the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: ATTA KENARE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The uncertainty surrounding Iran’s potential participation has raised concerns for FIFA over which nation could replace them if they eventually decide not to take part in the tournament, with the Middle East nation sending a message to President Trump.

Why FIFA approved the changes

FIFA has approved several new rules ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a bid to reduce time-wasting and improve officiating decisions.

The new regulations will take effect from the tournament’s opening match between Mexico national football team and South Africa national football team in Group A at the iconic Estadio Azteca on June 11, per Star.

1) Substitutions

Substituted players must leave the pitch within 10 seconds. If they fail to do so, their replacement will have to wait one minute before entering the field.

2) Throw-ins

Throw-ins must be taken within five seconds; otherwise, possession will be awarded to the opposing team.

3) Medical treatment

Players who receive medical treatment on the pitch must remain off the field for one minute before they are allowed to return.

4) VAR

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will now be allowed to review second yellow cards and corner-kick decisions if there is a clear and obvious error.

FIFA approves four new rules ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: OZAN KOSE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Will the World Cup be postponed?

The world football governing body has dismissed concerns about delaying the tournament.

FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi, assured that the competition would proceed as planned, noting that the scale and complexity of the event make postponement unrealistic.

According to GiveMeSport, Schirgi explained that the World Cup remains the biggest event in football and expressed hope that all qualified teams will participate in the tournament. He said:

"At some stage, we will have a resolution, and the World Cup will go on, obviously. The World Cup is too big, and we hope that everyone can participate that has qualified."

FIFA could sanction Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that the world football governing body, FIFA could sanction Iran if the Gulf country goes ahead and boycotts the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada.

The ongoing tension between the USA, Israel and Iran has pushed the Iranians to the edge and have confirmed that they will not participate at the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng