FIFA are considering Iraq, UAE, and a possible inter-confederation playoff loser as replacements if Iran withdraws from the 2026 World Cup

Nigeria was left out of replacement considerations despite a pending petition against DR Congo

Iran has confirmed it will not participate in the tournament amid the ongoing Middle East conflict

Nigeria’s hopes of sneaking into the 2026 FIFA World Cup via a backdoor entry appear increasingly slim.

The latest reports suggest that FIFA has identified three potential replacements should Iran withdraw from the tournament, and Nigeria is not among them.

Iran, through its sports minister Ahmad Donyamali, has announced its withdrawal from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by VCG

Source: Getty Images

Iran, which secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup in March 2025, has now confirmed through its sports minister it will not participate due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Twelve days after a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, the country’s sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, declared, “Under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup.”

This announcement has left FIFA scrambling to determine a replacement for Group G, which includes Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, Sports Illustrated reports.

Historically, no qualified country has voluntarily pulled out of a men’s World Cup since 1950.

FIFA has previously allowed tournaments to proceed with fewer teams, but commercial and logistical pressures make a replacement highly likely.

With the final six spots still to be decided during the March inter-confederation playoffs, the clock is ticking.

Iraq and UAE emerge as leading replacements

Among the countries tipped to replace Iran, Iraq appears to be the frontrunner, The Guardian reports.

The Lions of Mesopotamia, led by Australian coach Graham Arnold, are scheduled to play the winner of Bolivia and Suriname in an inter-confederation playoff on March 31, 2026.

FIFA have reportedly drawn up a list of three countries as possible replacements for Iran at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

Iraq’s performance during Asian qualifiers was strong, finishing as the best-performing team that has not yet qualified for the World Cup.

Iraq has only appeared once before at the World Cup, in 1986, where they exited after a tough group stage with three defeats and one goal scored.

The team earned their chance for the 2026 inter-confederation playoff by defeating the United Arab Emirates in November 2025.

A dramatic second-leg penalty in stoppage time sealed Iraq’s victory after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Should FIFA grant Iraq a direct spot as Iran’s replacement, the UAE could benefit by taking Iraq’s playoff position, giving them another shot at a second-ever World Cup appearance.

The UAE previously competed in 1990, exiting the tournament without a point.

Third option: Inter-confederation playoff losers

FIFA’s regulations give the organisation broad discretion in the event of a team withdrawal.

This means that if Iraq qualifies through its scheduled playoff, the governing body could award Iran’s spot to one of the other inter-confederation playoff losers.

While unconventional, FIFA has stated that it has the “sole discretion” to take whatever action it deems necessary to ensure the tournament proceeds smoothly.

This approach would create a unique scenario where the replacement team is not necessarily from the Asian Football Confederation, but rather selected from the remaining playoff participants in Mexico.

It also highlights FIFA’s commitment to maintaining the full 48-team format for the 2026 World Cup across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

For Nigeria, the news is particularly disappointing. Despite filing a petition against DR Congo over alleged ineligible players in last November’s African playoff final, the country has not been considered as a potential replacement.

Fans awaiting a second chance to see the Super Eagles at the World Cup may now have to wait until the 2030 tournament.

Iran football team sends message to Trump

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Iranian national football team has sent a message to US President Donald Trump amid uncertainty over their participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

North American countries, USA, Mexico, and Canada, will host the 2026 Mundial from June 14, 2026, the first expanded 48-nation tournament.

Proofreading by Chukwu Ikechukwu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng