The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken a tense turn for the Super Eagles as FIFA remains silent on Nigeria’s petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Nigeria lost 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Rabat during the playoffs, but the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) filed a formal complaint alleging that DRC fielded ineligible players.

The petition requests that DRC be disqualified from the qualifiers, allowing Nigeria to claim the African ticket for the World Cup.

Reports have circulated suggesting Nigeria could still win the case, but with the intercontinental playoff in Mexico scheduled for March, fans remain anxiously waiting for FIFA’s decision.

FIFA approves five new rules

While Nigeria’s petition hangs in the air, FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) have released significant changes to the Laws of the Game aimed at improving fairness and speeding up matches, One Football reports.

The updates were confirmed after IFAB’s 140th annual meeting in Wales, aiming to reduce refereeing controversy and ensure a more consistent application of the rules worldwide.

Among the key changes:

1. No yellow card if goal follows advantage

Under the new law, if a referee allows play to continue after a foul and the attacking team scores, the defending player will no longer automatically receive a yellow card.

Previously, players were cautioned even if a goal resulted, which often led to debate and inconsistency.

2. Five-second countdown to stop delays

Referees will now use a visible countdown to penalise teams that delay restarts, including throw-ins and goal kicks.

If the countdown expires without play resuming, a delayed throw-in will go to the opposition, and a delayed goal kick will become a corner kick.

3. Stricter substitution and injury rules

Substituted players must now leave the pitch within 10 seconds, and any failure to comply will delay the substitute’s entry for one minute.

Injured players who stop play must also remain off the field for one full minute after play resumes, limiting tactical stalling.

4. Expanded VAR powers

VAR can now review clear mistakes regarding second yellow cards and incorrect corner decisions, provided the intervention is immediate and does not disrupt play.

5. Implementation timeline

According to Reuters, the new rules will officially apply from 1 July 2026, coinciding with the 2026/27 season. Some competitions, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, may adopt the rules earlier.

IFAB emphasised that these updates are designed to unify refereeing decisions globally while maintaining the flow of the game.

While fans celebrate clearer and faster matches, Nigerian football supporters continue to focus on the pending petition, highlighting the high stakes for the Super Eagles.

Fresh twist in DR Congo’s World Cup fate

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo’s World Cup playoffs’ preparation has reportedly hit a snag ahead of their match on March 31, 2026.

The Mexican embassy reportedly rejected granting collective visas after the Federation of Congolese Football Associations (FECOFA) sent the passports.

