Newcastle United have won their first trophy in 70 years after beating Liverpool 2-0 at Wembley Stadium

The Magpies’ last domestic trophy before today was the 1954-55 FA Cup’s 3-1 win over Manchester City

They limited opponents Liverpool’s chances of winning a trophy this season to the Premier League title

Newcastle United have beaten Liverpool 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium to win the Carabao Cup trophy, their first domestic title in 70 years.

The Toons were also in the final in that 2022/23 season, but lost 2-0 to Manchester United, and this time they redeemed themselves and deservedly won it.

Newcastle players celebrate with the Carabao Cup trophy after beating Liverpool. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Dan Burn opened the scoring in the first half with a brilliant header. This comes days after earning his first England national team call-up under new head coach Thomas Tuchel.

In-form striker Alexander Isak doubled the lead in the second half, before Italian attacker Frederico Chiesa pulled one back for the Reds but it was too late.

Newcastle win Carabao Cup

The Eddie Howe-led side won their first domestic trophy with the win over Liverpool, with their last trophy at the Wembley stadium coming in the 1954/55 FA Cup win over Manchester City.

The trophy marks the first under the ownership of the Saudi Pubiic Investment Fund, who took over the majority of the club's shares in 2021.

However, they won the UEFA Inter-Cities Fair Cup in 1969 after beating Hungarian club Ujpest 6-2 on aggregate in the final.

Eddie Howe celebrates with the Carabao Cup trophy after Newcastle beat Liverpool. Photo by Owen Humphreys.

Source: Getty Images

