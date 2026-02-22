Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a strong message to Arsenal after reducing their lead to two points

England international Nico O'Reilly scored a brace to help the Citizens beat Newcastle 2-1

Premier League leaders Arsenal will take on Tottenham Hotspur later today in a bid to restore their five-point lead

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a strong warning to Arsenal after reducing the lead to two points in the 2025/26 season.

The Citizens fought hard against Newcastle United to record a 2-1 win on Saturday, February 21, courtesy of a brace from Bico O'Reilly in the first half.

Nico O'Reilly scores two goals for Manchester City against Newcastle to put pressure on Arsenal's title hopes. Photo by: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Norway international Erling Haaland and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma were also impressive as they helped City record their third consecutive win.

With the win over the Magpies, Manchester City have 56 points, two behind Arsenal, having played 27 games. City have also won five in their last six league matches, following their defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

Arsenal have recorded two wins in their last seven matches to throw away a comfortable lead. The Gunners will take on Tottenham in the North London derby later today, February 22.

Guardiola speaks after Manchester City win

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said his team might drop points like Arsenal before the end of the season.

The former Barcelona manager insisted that his team also stands a better chance of winning the 2025/26 Premier League title. He said via UK Metro:

"I promise you many things are going to happen before the end of the season. I have a strong feeling we’re not going to win all the games, I don’t know about Arsenal, but I have the feeling we’re not going to win every game.

"Today it looks like, I don’t know what happens tomorrow, of course now we take two more points off Aston Villa, two more points off Chelsea in qualification for the Champions League.

"Today we are closer for the top of the league, that is an incredibly good sign.

"I say to my players, enjoy life and after that make proper training session and go to Leeds. That is proper way that we always do it because if you start calculating, your thoughts will be completely opposite," per Guardian.

Fans react to Guardiola's win

@Nmawazo said:

"Pep Guardiola’s leadership shines through again. Telling his players to “enjoy life” during the title race is a brilliant reminder to stay focused, stay relaxed, and keep playing their best. Manchester City’s win keeps the pressure on."

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola sends a message to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after beating Newcastle. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

@latiiivReactsX wrote:

"That balance is why Pep Guardiola is different passing a message to his players to vibe today then intensity tomorrow while Arsenal team are under mental stress and intense pressure."

@unitedaftrdark added:

"Arsenal aint winning and he knows it

"He knows they have not been good enough but arsenal are bad."

Guardiola sends message to Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pep Guardiola applauds his team’s spirit to come back from a goal down at a difficult away ground, which he claimed is not as expansive as the Etihad Stadium.

The former Barcelona manager is delighted with the victory, which keeps the title race open, and acknowledged that it will not be easy to upset the dominant Arsenal.

Source: Legit.ng