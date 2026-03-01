Liam Rosenior has blamed Pedro Neto’s sending off in second half for Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal

Set-piece goals from William Saliba and Jurrien Timber secured a 2-1 win for the Gunners at the Emirates

Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-place Aston Villa after the defeat to Arsenal

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has openly criticised Pedro Neto following the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, March 1st.

The loss has put Chelsea’s hopes of securing Champions League football next season under serious pressure, leaving the Blues six points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Rosenior was particularly frustrated with Neto’s sending off in the frantic second half, which left Chelsea a man down while chasing an equaliser.

According to GOAL, the Portuguese winger had been influential throughout the match until the moment of indiscipline, causing problems for Arsenal’s defence.

“It’s disappointing for Pedro because he’s a very good player. Up until that moment, he was causing Arsenal so many problems,” Rosenior said in the post-match press conference.

Set pieces haunt Chelsea once again

Chelsea’s struggles were compounded by Arsenal’s clinical use of set pieces.

William Saliba and Jurrien Timber scored from corners, with Timber’s goal marking Arsenal’s 16th from a corner this season, BBC Sport reports.

Chelsea’s only reply came via an own goal from Piero Hincapie, but it was not enough to salvage a point for the West Londoners.

The defeat highlighted Chelsea’s ongoing disciplinary issues and defensive lapses.

After the painful loss to Arsenal, Rosenior further called for greater collective responsibility and better decision-making among his players.

“As a group, me as the leader, we want to take more accountability in some of the decision-making. Some of the goals we are conceding, they’re not acceptable,” Rosenior added.

Chelsea’s focus now shifts to a must-win encounter against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday, as the Blues look to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Rosenior calls for accountability

The Blues manager insisted that Neto’s dismissal was a turning point in the Arsenal match and urged his squad to take more responsibility in high-pressure situations.

While the Chelsea manager defended Neto as a talented performer, Rosenior stressed that individual mistakes cannot overshadow collective effort.

Chelsea fans will be hoping the team can learn from this setback, particularly as they approach a tough run of fixtures.

With only nine matches remaining until the end of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, maintaining discipline will be crucial if the Blues are to secure Champions League football next season.

If Chelsea fails to secure a top four spot in the league, their only option of playing in the competition next season will be to win it this year.

