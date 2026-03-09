Iran have reportedly withdrawn from the four-nation invitational tournament involving Nigeria in Jordan

This decision comes amid the ongoing war in that Middle East as US, Israel continues airstrikes on Iran

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the national teams of Iran, Jordan and Costa Rica are the participants

The Islamic Republic of Iran have reportedly withdrawn from the proposed four-nation invitational tournament set to be held in Jordan from March 27-31, 2026.

The Middle East has been on fire since February 28, 2026 when the United States of America and the State of Israel launched military action against Iran.

Super Eagles friendly against Iran in jeopardy. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

US and Israel have conducted multiple airstrikes on Iran, targeting political and military personnel, which led to the elimination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This offensive actions has led to a series of chain reactions in the Middle East, with Iran attacking Israel and US bases in their neighbouring countries.

Iran withdraws from friendly vs Nigeria

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Iran has withdrawn their participation from the four-nation invitational tournament which was scheduled to be played in Jordan.

The volatility in the Middle East has put the tournament in jeopardy since the war broke out, and Iran has now reportedly walked away.

Nigeria’s second friendly match of the series against Jordan is now set to be moved to Europe as the war seems not to be ending anytime soon.

Jordan and Costa Rica are the other teams in the series and if confirmed that Iran has withdrawn, Nigeria will face only Jordan at a location in Europe.

Iran women's team refusal to fly back home after their elimination from the Asian Cup could also fuel the country’s desire not to sent their team out.

The invitational tournament is not the only event Iran is pulling out of. According to New York Times, Iran is considering withdrawing from the 2026 World Cup.

Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj claimed that his country cannot look at the tournament with hope after recent escalations with the US.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played in North America with the United States of America, Mexico and Canada jointly hosting the expanded 48-nation tournament.

Iran threatens to boycott 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Atta Kanare/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The withdrawal is yet to be official, hence FIFA’s silence, even though there are multiple options to replace if Iran go ahead with their plan.

Fellow Middle Eastern countries, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates could be in line to replace Iran if the decision to withdraw goes ahead.

US is also likely to deny the Iranian contingent visas as they did for Mehdi Taj and other dignitaries during the World Cup draw in December 2025.

Could Nigeria replace Iran?

Legit.ng analysed if Nigeria could replace Iran if the Gulf country goes ahead to withdraw from the 2026 World Cup amid political tensions with the US.

FIFA holds the right to use its discretion to select a replacement and could decide to pick from another association and not necessarily from Asia.

Source: Legit.ng