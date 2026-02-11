Former Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is set to switch his international allegiance to Austria

Chukwuemeka is eligible to represent four countries: England, Austria, France and the Super Eagles of Nigeria

He was born in Austria in 2003 to Nigerian parents, grew up and played for the English youth teams

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to miss out on a Nigeria-eligible player as he is in talks to switch his international allegiance to a European country, per reports on February 11, 2026.

NFF in the last decade has intensified efforts to get players of Nigerian descent, trained in Europe, to switch their international allegiance to play for the Super Eagles.

Carney Chukwuemeka in talks with Austria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Former captain William Troost-Ekong, 2024 African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman and soon-to-be centenarian are some of the success examples for Nigeria.

English stars Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, Canadian Folarin Balogun and Germany’s Noah Atubolu are some of those who declined the approach.

Austria in talks with Carney Chukwuemeka

According to The Athletic, the Austrian Football Association has approached Carney Chukwuemeka to switch his international allegiance from England.

The Boys qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are looking to bolster Ralf Rangnick’s squad by securing Chukwuemeka’s international future.

The former Chelsea midfielder is eligible to represent Austria, France, the Three Lions of England and the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the senior level.

He was born in Austria to Nigerian parents and was raised in England, playing for the Young Lions at youth level, but has yet to win a senior cap.

He represented England at all youth levels and was part of the U19 team that won the U19 Euro in Slovakia in 2022, but has not made any senior appearances.

In 2025, there was a report that Chukwuemeka, alongside Lesley Ugochukwu, both of whom were at Chelsea at that time, had agreed to play for Nigeria.

Soccernet debunked the reports after sources close to both players denied any agreement of such. Ugochukwu is eligible to play for France and Nigeria.

There was no report around the two players since then, but Nigerians have pushed for the NFF to hijack Chukwuemeka amid reports of Austria’s switch.

Carney Chukwuemeka in action for England at 2022 Euro U19. Photo by Vladimir Simicek/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

@aaron_magook wrote:

“Why can't he just play for Nigeria? Where is the Nigerian federation?”

@noir_dia wrote:

“Does any Nigerian know why this guy is choosing Austria over them? If he grew up in England he is certainly more Nigerian than Austrian since he left the country young. Nigerian culture is hard to not experience if you're a Black person in England let alone having 🇳🇬 parents.”

@emanxamilius wrote:

“If Nigeria had qualified for the World Cup…”

