A report broke in the Nigerian media today that two Chelsea-owned midfielders will play for the Super Eagles

Lesley Ugochukwu and Carney Chukwuemeka are of Nigerian descent but played for France and England at youth level

Sources from the Nigerian Football Federation and close to the players have clarified the reports about the two players

Chelsea midfielders Lesley Ugochukwu and Carney Chukwuemeka were expected to be included in the Super Eagles preliminary list for the March international break, but sources have denied the claims.

Eric Chelle will take charge of his first two matches as Super Eagles' head coach during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

Lesley Ugochukwu and Carney Chukwuemeka during Chelsea's pre-season tour of the USA in 2024. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

According to a Score Nigeria exclusive, Chelle has submitted a 31-man shortlist to the Nigerian Football Federation and will trim it down to 23 players before the games.

The publication further noted that Chelsea-owned midfielders of Nigerian descent Lesley Ugochukwu and Carney Chukwuemeka were included on the preliminary list.

Both have reportedly submitted an application to FIFA to switch their international allegiance and link up with the three-time African champions.

Sources deny Chelsea midfielders’ callups

According to journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, a top NFF official denied the reports that the two midfielders have applied for a nationality switch.

“Only a federation can apply on behalf of players if they intend to switch, news circulating now is fake news,” that source said.

Paris-based Nigerian sports journalist Babatunde Ojora published a statement on social media from Ugochukwu’s family members debunking the reports.

“We didn’t receive any calls from anyone. Lesley’s focus now is on his club. We are not aware of any provisional list nor has he submitted any papers for a switch of nationality,” he wrote.

Southampton loan star Ugochukwu represents France at youth levels, while Borussia Dortmund's new loan signing Chukwuemeka represented England at youth levels.

The France youth international in the past has hinted playing for Nigeria if the opportunity arises, but the Austrian-born star has been mute over his international future.

Olatunji sends message to Chelle

Legit.ng reported that Victor Olatunji sent a message to Chelle ahead of the new Super Eagles head coach announcing the squad for the March international break.

Olatunji, who shot to limelight after scoring his first UEFA Champions League goal last year, makes a public appeal to be invited to the national team.

