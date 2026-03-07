Emmanuel Emegha is officially cap-tied to the Netherlands and will no longer be able to represent Nigeria

Emmanuel Emegha, the 23-year-old Strasbourg forward set to join Chelsea this summer, has received stern advice after pledging his international future to the Netherlands instead of the Super Eagles.

Despite being approached by Nigeria's head coach Eric Chelle, Emegha made it clear that his dream was to represent Holland.

Emmanuel Emegha has been cap-tied to the Netherlands after rejecting the chance to play for the Super Eagles. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Emegha’s decision now has the 23-year-old forward cap-tied to the Oranje after appearing in competitive World Cup qualifiers against Poland and Lithuania, meaning he can no longer represent Nigeria at international level.

Emegha makes the bold decision

Emegha was born in the Netherlands to a Togolese father and a Nigerian mother, giving him the choice to represent either nation.

Emmanuel Emegha has finalised a deal to join Chelsea from French club Strasbourg next summer. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, the Strasbourg forward’s competitive debut for Holland came in Friday’s World Cup qualifying match against Poland on November 14, 2025, replacing Memphis Depay in the 87th minute.

That brief appearance officially cap-tied him to the Dutch national team, closing the door on representing Nigeria at senior level.

Prior to this, the Nigeria Football Federation had actively courted him, offering a chance to become part of the Super Eagles squad.

However, Emegha decided to chase his dream with the Netherlands, a choice that now comes under scrutiny given the limited opportunities he has received so far.

Emegha receives warning after rejecting Nigeria

Dutch-based Nigerian journalist Michael Akinbami believes this move by Emegha may have been a misstep by the Chelsea-bound striker.

“It was an own goal by Emegha. He should have been better off playing for the Super Eagles. I don’t see him getting significant opportunities with the Netherlands anytime soon,” he told OwnGoal Nigeria.

Akinbami, a respected voice on Dutch-Nigerian football matters, believes the 23-year-old forward may have made a strategic error.

“Last season was his best with 14 goals, but it’s still uncertain if he will feature prominently for the Netherlands. The Super Eagles would have been a platform for more consistent international exposure.”

Emegha is currently recovering from an injury, raising further doubts about his chances of featuring in upcoming Netherlands matches, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea move confirmed for next summer

Despite the international controversy, Emegha’s club career is on the rise.

Chelsea, via its official website, confirmed an agreement to sign the forward from Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg for the 2026 season.

Last season, he scored 14 goals and contributed three assists in 27 appearances, showcasing his potential as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers.

Emegha joins a growing list of high-profile, foreign-born players such as Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Tammy Abraham, and Fikayo Tomori who have opted to represent European nations over Nigeria.

While his club career promises to flourish at Stamford Bridge, his international path with the Netherlands remains uncertain and could limit his exposure on the global stage.

Kayode snubs Nigeria for Italy

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Michael Kayode has addressed growing speculation surrounding his international future, confirming that his current ambition is to represent Italy at senior level despite being eligible to play for Nigeria.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Brentford FC in the Premier League, was born in Italy to Yoruba parents and has long attracted attention from both football federations.

