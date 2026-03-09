The Nigeria Football Federation has debunked the rumours claiming Eric Chelle could leave the Super Eagles job

Chelle's future as Super Eagles' boss has been a topic of discussion since the end of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Recent reports suggests the Moroccan national team and club Wydad Casablanca are interested in the Franco-Malian

The Nigeria Football Federation has clarified Eric Chelle’s future amid reports that the manager is linked to Morocco and Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca.

Chelle's future has been a talking point in the Nigerian media after he led the Super Eagles to finish third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

NFF provides update on Eric Chelle's future. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Some sections of the Nigerian fans were impressed with how the team played in Morocco, while others claimed that the team finished below the 2023 edition.

Amid the discussions a 19-point contract renewal proposal leaked online, sparking further debate on whether he deserves a new contract or not.

Paris-based Nigerian journalist Babatunde Ojora, speaking to Legit.ng claimed that he believes the manager deserves a contract because he is building something.

“Oh yes, oh yes,” he said on whether Eric Chelle deserves a contract extension. “Because we can see the progress in the team the moment he became the gaffer or the Super Eagles.

“We saw them at the last AFCON, not only were they convincing, they played very well, even if you want to say that we came second at AFCON 2023, you can't compare how the boys played under Jose Peseiro and Eric Chelle.

“They were two different systems, we saw that the boys expressed themselves very well... His gameplan was attacking, free, flair football. He has brought balance, fluidity and flair to the team. It's only normal to continue with him because he's building something.”

NFF clarifies Chelle’s future

According to viral reports via Soccernet, a rumour emanated from Morocco that Chelle is linked to the vacant position after Walid Regragui left his position.

Another report via All Nigeria Soccer linked the manager to Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca prompting an official response from the NFF.

Eric Chelle prepares ahead of Super Eagles friendly match in Jordan. Photo Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The federation through the Super Eagles media officer dismissed the reports as unfounded and that the manager is focused on the Nigerian national team.

Super Eagles' official X page shared photos of the manager during training sessions, subtly addressing the ongoing rumours.

It was not the first time that the manager has been linked with other jobs, including Olympique Marseille and the national teams of Tunisia and Angola.

Chelle's next assignment is the friendly matches against the Iranian and Jordanian national teams coming up on March 27 and 31, 2026.

Eric Chelle defends salary demands

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle defended his $130,000 per month salary demands after his 19-point contract proposal leaked to the media.

The manager claimed that he pays his own technical staff, which Jana four-men team and as such demands more than 100% raise to cover the expenses.

Source: Legit.ng