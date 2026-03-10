Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana has disclosed the details of NFF's petition to FIFA against DR Congo

The NFF submitted the petition in December and has remained out of the public eye until this moment

The details also included the list of the ineligible players, which was more expansive than fans were aware of

International Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana has disclosed some details of the petition the Nigeria Football Federation sent to FIFA against DR Congo.

NFF submitted a petition to FIFA challenging the eligibility of some Congolese players who took part in the final of the 2026 World Cup African playoff.

DR Congo beat Nigeria on penalties to claim Africa's spot at World Cup playoff. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

The Leopards of DR Congo defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on penalties at Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium on November 16, 2025, to clinch the African slot for the intercontinental playoff.

The loss ended Nigeria's 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, but the NFF aims to revive it with the petition, which seeks to throw DR Congo out.

Obayiuwana reveals NFF's petition details

NFF’s petition to FIFA became public knowledge on December 15, 2025, but the details therein were not disclosed until March 10, when top journalist Osasu Obayiuwana revealed it.

He claimed that he only shared three pages from the eight-page document that the NFF submitted to FIFA, revealing some key details, including the names of the alleged players.

The NFF cited breach of FIFA regulations and the Congolese constitution as valid grounds for the world football governing body to dismiss the Leopards.

The federation also alleged 17 players who were of French, British, Swiss, and Belgian nationality and the players who violated the Central African country’s constitution.

It further enlightens the public as to what case the NFF has, and its potential legitimacy, and it sparked discussions on whether it could pass or not.

A researcher from DR Congo, Dr Ndala Yves Mulongo, dismissed the petition, claiming only the Congolese court can interpret the constitution and not FIFA.

“FIFA cleared those DRC players because they demonstrated their links to DRC via their biological parents. DRC passports were legally issued to them. And it is not the first time. The only institution that can interpret DRC laws is the DRC constitutional court, not FIFA,” he wrote.

Super Eagles remain hopeful of qualifying for 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“@osasuo I can proudly challenge your knowledge about DRC constitution. For example, kindly look for Decree No. 09/10 of March 30, 2009. The President or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have got power to issue passports to any individuals, even though they are not DRC citizens.”

FIFA remains quiet on the case four months after the petition was submitted and 16 days to the intercontinental playoff in the Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Monterrey.

The NFF announced friendlies against the Iranian and Jordanian national teams as an alternative in case the petition is dismissed.

Obayiuwana sends message to FIFA

Legit.ng previously reported that Osasu Obayiuwana sent a message to FIFA as the world football governing body delays a verdict on NFF’s petition.

The journalist and lawyer claim that the delay could hamper an appeal from both parties at the FIFA Appeal Chambers and CAS, whichever way the verdict goes.

Source: Legit.ng