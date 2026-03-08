Cedric Bakambu has vowed to give everything to help DR Congo qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria is protesting against DR Congo over alleged ineligible players still awaiting a FIFA decision

Nigerian football expert Bright Akpotabor told Legit.ng the ruling could have major implications for both teams’ World Cup hopes

DR Congo striker Cedric Bakambu has spoken passionately about his dream of helping the Leopards reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the Central African nation prepares for a decisive intercontinental playoff.

The Congolese side will face either Jamaica national football team or New Caledonia national football team in Guadalajara on March 31, with a coveted World Cup place at stake.

Cedric Bakambu appears to take a dig at the NFF with his comments about helping DR Congo qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The winner of that encounter will be one step closer to securing one of the final qualifying slots for the tournament, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

While the focus is on the upcoming match, tensions remain high after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) filed a protest with FIFA alleging that DR Congo used ineligible players during the playoff victory over the Nigeria national football team.

Bakambu eyes historic World Cup qualification

In a recent interview as captured by Africa Soccer, Bakambu described the upcoming playoff as the defining moment of his international career.

The veteran striker admitted that helping DR Congo reach football’s biggest stage would be the ultimate achievement.

“I would trade anything for qualifying for the World Cup with the DRC. It’s the pinnacle. It would truly be a beautiful ending. It would truly be the perfect way to come full circle.”

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about this game. There’s a lot of pressure, but that’s a good thing; it’s what drives me, what pushes me to redouble my efforts,” he added.

Bakambu also expressed confidence in head coach Sebastien Desabre and his teammates, emphasizing that the squad believes they have what it takes to make history for their country.

Nigeria’s protest adds controversy

The build-up to the playoff has been overshadowed by Nigeria’s petition to FIFA following DR Congo’s victory over the Super Eagles in the African playoff final.

The Super Eagles lost to DR Congo on penalties, losing Africa's spot to the Leopards in March's intercontinental playoffs. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria lost the dramatic contest on penalties but later submitted a petition claiming that DR Congo fielded players who were not eligible to represent the country, BBC Sport reports.

The NFF’s argument centres on players who recently switched international allegiance, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, who featured in the match held in Morocco.

According to the NFF, Congolese law does not permit dual citizenship, which could potentially make some of the players ineligible to represent DR Congo internationally.

However, the Congolese Association Football Federation (FECOFA) has strongly rejected the allegations, insisting that all players used in the match were properly cleared under FIFA regulations.

The football world now waits for FIFA’s final ruling, which could significantly impact the playoff lineup.

Expert weighs in on the FIFA dispute

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Nigerian football expert Bright Akpotabor said the case before FIFA is complicated and there is no way of knowing who will win the case.

“Cases like this are always complicated because they involve both national laws and FIFA regulations,” Akootabor explained.

“Even if a country has restrictions on dual citizenship, FIFA’s statutes regarding nationality switches and player eligibility can sometimes override local interpretations.”

Akpotabor also warned that Nigeria’s protest could lead to major consequences depending on FIFA’s interpretation of the rules.

“If FIFA finds any irregularities in the eligibility process, the consequences can be severe, including overturning match results or imposing sanctions. But at the same time, these cases require strong evidence because FIFA will not take such drastic decisions lightly,” he added.

With the playoff date fast approaching, both nations now await FIFA’s verdict, a decision that could reshape the road to the 2026 World Cup.

Super Eagles still in the World Cup race

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams are not over yet, according to Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Speaking to the media, Dikko expressed hope that the Super Eagles could still secure a spot in the intercontinental playoff despite FIFA listing the Democratic Republic of Congo as Africa’s representative.

Source: Legit.ng