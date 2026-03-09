Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has set a target for his players ahead of facing Liverpool in the Champions League

Liverpool and Galatasaray will face off in the Round of 16 first leg in Istanbul, with the second leg a week later

Victor Osimhen’s penalty was the difference when the two sides played against each other in the group stages

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has set a target for his players ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Liverpool on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Both teams were drawn against each other during the knockout stage draw, having previously met in the group stage after Galatasaray overcame Juventus during the playoff.

The first leg will take place at Rams Park in Istanbul, while the second leg will be played a week later at Anfield, England on March 18, 2026 at Anfield.

According to BBC Sport, Galatasaray will play at home first because they qualified through the playoffs, while Liverpool finished in the top eight on the 36-team table.

Galatasaray approached the match in high spirits after beating rivals Besiktas in the Istanbul derby, while Liverpool beat Wolves in the English FA Cup.

Buruk sets target for Galatasaray stars

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk, speaking to the media ahead of the match, has set clear objectives for his players before the first leg in Istanbul.

Buruk wants his players to take charge of their home advantage and secure a good result to make their progress to the next round easier in the second leg.

“Our primary goal is, of course, to gain the upper hand in the first match. We know how good our opponent is. Despite their ups and downs this year, they have very important players,” he told GS TV .

“Right now, their chances of winning their league title are almost impossible, so their biggest goal is the Champions League.”

Liverpool are out of the Premier League title race, as they sit 19 points behind league leaders Arsenal, and have the Champions League and FA Cup as their only chance of silverware this season.

Buruk reiterated that Galatasaray’s main goal is to secure a victory that gives them an advantage when they travel to England in the second leg.

“The first match is the most important for us. This match is more important than anything else. Right now, our only focus is to gain an advantage at home against Liverpool. Because we will be playing against a very strong team,” he added.

This strategy worked for Galatasaray against Juventus when they defeated the Italian Serie A giants 5-2 in Istanbul and progressed despite losing 3-2 in Turin.

