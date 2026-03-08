Victor Osimhen has reportedly added to his luxury garage a 2026 Lamborghini Revuelto valued at approximately N1.4bn

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly added another luxurious car to his expanding garage after acquiring a 2026 Lamborghini Revuelto valued at approximately N1.4 billion.

His latest purchase adds to his growing car collection, which includes a Lamborghini Urus and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Victor Osimhen is making headlines on and off the pitch as he recently acquired a 2026 Lamborghini Revuelto worth N1.4bn. Photo: Ahmad Mora/Nicolò Campo/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Victor Osimhen’s car collection

Osimhen’s Lamborghini Urus is estimated to be worth around ₦370 million at the time he purchased it in December 2024.

The car quickly became a talking point among football fans as the Galatasaray striker was seen a few times driving it around Lagos.

Several months later, Osimhen further expanded his collection when he reportedly acquired a Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at approximately N648 million in June 2025.

Osimhen’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world, but the 27-year-old has now taken it a notch higher, splashing a massive sum of N1.4bn on a 2026 Lamborghini Revuelto, according to a post as seen on Tunde Ednut’s Instagram.

The luxury hybrid supercar further reinforces Osimhen’s reputation for enjoying high-end automobiles.

Osimhen takes Galatasaray closer to league title

Victor Osimhen is not only making headlines off the pitch but also proving decisive on it. The Super Eagles striker scored the decisive goal on Saturday, 7 March, as Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Beşiktaş in the Istanbul derby to strengthen their push for the Turkish league title.

The victory extended Galatasaray’s lead at the top of the table to 61 points from 25 matches, putting them seven points ahead of closest challengers Fenerbahçe SK, who sit on 54 points but still have a game in hand.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently at the start of this season after spending the 2024/25 season on loan at the Turkish club from Napoli. During his loan spell, he enjoyed a prolific season, scoring 37 goals across all competitions.

He had a slow start this season, primarily due to returning from the September and October international breaks with fitness issues, but has since re-established himself as Galatasaray’s most dangerous attacking threat.

Victor Osimhen spoils himself with N1.4bn 2026 Lamborghini Revuelto. Photo by Arife Karakum/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has recorded 18 goals and six assists in just 25 appearances in all competitions this season, underlining his importance to the Turkish giants’ title ambitions.

With the title race entering its decisive phase, Osimhen’s form could prove crucial as Galatasaray look to maintain their advantage at the top of the table.

Okan Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk spoke about his team's performance during the difficult 1-0 win over Istanbul rivals Besiktas.

The manager admitted that his team had moments when they played poorly and also hit out at the referee, particularly the fourth official.

