Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has shared an insight on why Paul Onuachu has more goals than Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian international has scored a total of 20 goals in the 2025/26 Turkish season

Onuachu found the back of the net during Trabzonspor's win against Basaksehir in the Turkish Cup

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has explained why Paul Onuachu is scoring more goals than Victor Osimhen.

Onuachu netted his 20th goal of the season as Trabzonspor defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 4-2 on Tuesday, March 3, to book a place in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals.

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu is the current top scorer of the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig. Photo by: Hasan Tascan/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Trabzonspor opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Felipe Augusto headed home from a corner delivered by Muci.

The hosts equalised in the 46th minute through Nuno da Costa, whose low strike found the net after a scramble in the box.

Basaksehir went ahead in the 66th minute after Da Costa launched a counterattack and set up Ivan Brnic, who finished calmly from close range.

However, the visitors responded three minutes later, with Mustafa Eskihellaç firing in a powerful effort to restore parity.

Onuachu then put Trabzonspor back in front after dribbling past a defender inside the box before unleashing a right-footed strike.

One minute later, Ozan Tufan sealed the victory, sending Trabzonspor into the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup, per beIN Sports.

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr explains why Paul Onuachu is outscoring Victor Osimhen in Turkey. Photo by: Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates Images, Image Photo Agency and FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Onuachu is benefiting from fewer matches - Rohr

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has attributed Paul Onuachu’s impressive scoring form to the absence of European competitions for his club.

According to Own Goal, the former Gabon manager explained that Victor Osimhen is competing in both the Turkish League and the UEFA Champions League, which increases his workload.

The 72-year-old added that the 2024 CAF Player of the Year often finds himself playing multiple matches within a short period, which can be physically exhausting. He said:

”Paul Onuachu and Victor Osimhen are having a wonderful and remarkable season. Onuachu is benefiting from playing for a team that is not involved in European competition, unlike Osimhen who has to sometimes play twice in a week.

"They were also good for my team when I was their coach.”

In the Turkish League, Paul Onuachu has scored 20 goals, while Victor Osimhen has netted 10 league goals and added seven in the UEFA Champions League, bringing his total to 17 goals in 25 matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Onuachu scored once at the 2025 AFCON, whereas Osimhen registered four goals and provided three assists during the tournament.

In the 2024/25 season, Victor Osimhen won a domestic title with Galatasaray after joining on loan from Napoli, and he finished as the club’s top scorer with 37 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Super Lig sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Turkish Super Lig sent a message to Victor Osimhen after the Super Eagles forward scored in five consecutive matches for Galatasaray.

The former Napoli forward has picked form at the right time for the Lions as the title race heats up, scoring six goals in the last five league matches.

Source: Legit.ng