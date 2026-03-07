Victor Osimhen gave Galatasaray the lead in the first half of the Istanbul derby against Besiktas

Osimhen connected to an in-swinging cross from Leroy Sane and powered a header past the goalkeeper

The Turkish champions went into the lead at half time of the crucial encounter in Istanbul

Victor Osimhen gave Galatasaray the lead against Besiktas in the Istanbul derby with a brilliant header that left the goalkeeper no chance.

Osimhen was booked in the sixth minute of the first half but was relentless and his efforts paid off in the 39th-minute when he opened the scoring.

He connected with a brilliant cross from Leroy Sane to send a header past Ersin Destanoglu in a half largely dominated by the Turkish champions.

Besiktas came out the better side in the second half, dominating the possession and pinning Galatasaray back in their own half and testing the goalkeeper more times.

Leroy Sane, who provided the assist for Victor Osimhen complicated the issue when he was sent off for a poor challenge after VAR review and Gala faced the final 30 minutes with 10 men.

The match went on for an extended additional minutes in the second half, which lasted more than 10 minutes and despite all Besiktas gave, Galatasaray held on.

The result helped Galatasaray extend their lead at the top of the Turkish Super League table to seven points, with Fenerbahce having a game at hand.

It also helps Galatasaray remain in high spirits ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Liverpool on March 10, 2026.

