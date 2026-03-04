Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek has praised Victor Osimhen as the second most-exciting striker in the club's history

Ozbek is full of admiration for the Turkish Super League’s record signing for his impact since joining the club in 2024

Osimhen continues to attract interest from top European clubs despite joining Galatasaray permanently last summer

Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek has praised Victor Osimhen as the second most-exciting striker in the club's history after the legendary Oktay Metin.

Osimhen has been the driving force at Galatasaray since joining the club on an initial loan deal from Napoli in 2024 before making it permanent in the summer of 2025.

Victor Osimhen has been Galatasaray's best player since joining the club from Napoli. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen scored 37 goals in all competitions during his loan spell and has 17 already this season despite dealing with injuries and absences due to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has become Galatasaray's most important player and the best player in the Turkish Super League since his arrival at the start of the 2024/25 season.

The Nigerian forward helped Galatasaray into the UEFA Champions League this season and has helped them reach the Round of 16 where they will face Liverpool.

The extent to which the Turkish champions will go in the competition relies heavily on Osimhen’s fitness and form, particularly against Liverpool.

Dursun Ozbek praises Osimhen

President Dursun Ozbek has been a huge fan of the Super Eagles forward since his arrival and speaks glowingly of him at every opportunity.

Reporter Yakup Cinar claimed that he had a conversation with Ozbek where the president admits Osimhen is one of the most-exciting strikers in the club’s history.

“Among the strikers who have played for Galatasaray, after Metin Oktay, Victor Osimhen is the one who excites me the most,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“We admire Osimhen even when we watch him in training. He performs as if he's in a match even there. We're afraid he might get injured.”

Galatasaray President names Osimhen as second most-exciting striker in the club's history. Photo by Bunyamin Celik.

Source: Getty Images

Oktay Metin is one of the greatest Turkish players of all time and Galatasaray’s all-time top scorer with 311 goals over two spells for the club, winning 13 titles.

Galatasaray named its sporting complex ana training facilities after him, cementing his legacy in the club’s history and the history of Turkish football.

Osimhen shares similar admiration for the club's president and spoke about it recently while clarifying the rumours that he is unhappy at the club.

“Since I arrived, both my family and I have been having a great time with the president, the coach, the team, and everyone. They make everything very easy for us. I am happy here. I love my club, I love my coach, I love my fans,” he told GS TV.

Galatasaray president clarifies unpaid salary rumours

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray president denied owing Victor Osimhen and some other top players after rumours circulated on social media.

Dursun Ozbek claimed that the rumours are orchestrated to cause crisis and it is a insult to the professionalism of the players involved.

Source: Legit.ng