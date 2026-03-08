Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been handed a two-match ban on Saturday, March 7

The Spanish coach was booked against Newcastle United in the fifth round of the FA Cup at St.James Park

The former Barcelona coach gave reasons why he became angry following the referee's decision

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has been suspended for two matches during the fifth round of the FA Cup against Newcastle United on Saturday, March 7.

The Sky Blues took on the Magpies for the fifth time this season, securing a 3-1 victory to qualify for the quarterfinals.

In the 18th minute, the home side took the lead when Harvey Barnes finished smartly after being found by Sandro Tonali at the St James' Park.

Omar Marmoush scores a brace as Manchester City beat Newcastle 3-1 to qualify for the FA Cup quarterfinal. Photo by: George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

The Citizens equalised in the 39th minute, when Jeremy Doku's dangerous ball behind the defence ran all the way to Savinho.

Two minutes into the second half, the visitors took the lead when Omar Marmoush smashed the ball into the roof of the goal from close range.

The Egyptian forward then thundered home his second in the 65th minute to put his team in total control, per beIN Sports.

What led to Guardiola's ban?

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has been placed on a two-match ban after picking up a yellow card in the second half of the FA Cup tie.

According to Football London, the Spanish manager was incensed after Kieran Trippier seemingly fouled Jeremy Doku, but it went unpunished. He said:

"When Jeremy Doku dribbles past Trippier and goes alone to the box and is being pulled from behind, I'm not asking for a yellow card, but please, it's a foul.

"I will defend my team. Two game banned now, and I will go on holiday."

According to the EPL rules, managers get banned for a game if they pick up three yellow cards. The ban is then increased to two games if they receive six yellow cards.

Which matches will Guardiola miss?

The suspension applies only to domestic competitions, meaning Pep Guardiola will be absent for matches in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

However, the Manchester City manager will still be available for the club’s trip to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday, where City face Real Madrid CF in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola will miss two key matches after receiving a yellow card against Newcastle. Photo by: Ben Roberts - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

The former Bayern Munich coach will miss City’s Premier League trip to the London Stadium next weekend against West Ham United.

He will also be absent for the FA Cup quarterfinal scheduled for April 1. The draw for that round will take place on Monday, with teams such as Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea FC among the possible opponents.

Meanwhile, Guardiola will be on the touchline for the EFL Cup final against Arsenal FC on March 22.

Guardiola sends message to Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pep Guardiola applauds his team’s spirit to come back from a goal down at a difficult away ground, which he claimed is not as expansive as the Etihad Stadium.

The former Barcelona manager is delighted with the victory, which keeps the title race open, and acknowledged that it will not be easy to upset the dominant Arsenal.

Source: Legit.ng