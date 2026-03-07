Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after Arsenal qualified for the FA Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, March 7

Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze scored as the Gunners beat Mansfield Town 2-1 at the Field Mill

Arteta fielded youngster Max Dowman to become Arsenal's youngest FA Cup starter at 16 years and 66 years

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken after the North London club qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2026 FA Cup.

The Gunner defeated stubborn Mansfield Town 2-1 with England international Eberechi Eze scoring the winning goal on Saturday, March 7.

Spanish coach Arteta included two 16-year-olds in his starting XI, as he tested three defenders at the back for the tie.

Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke score as Arsenal beat Mansfield 2-1 in the 2026 FA Cup tie. Photo by: Julian Finney.

Former Chelsea star Noni Madueke opened the scoring in the 41st minute, curling a superb finish into the top corner after Gabriel Martinelli’s assist.

Five minutes into the second half, Manfield equalised, substitute Will Evans, capitalising on a misstep from Arsenal debutant Marli Salmon.

Arteta introduced Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka in the second half, as the former Crystal Palace star restored the lead for the Gunners in the 66th minute, unleashing a rocket past goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Arteta reacts to win vs Mansfield

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the players are aware of the consequences of losing the game.

According to Football London, Arteta explained that been favourite does not translate to winning the title.

He added that Manfield gave the Gunners a good fight, adding that the fans created a bit of banter. Arteta said:

"I think I've been in this country long enough to understand that being favourites doesn't mean anything when it comes to that competition.

"At that time of the day, in that ground, I know that they're going to have the belief, the hope, the conviction that they can beat us, and we need to be very well prepared.

"It was a proper FA Cup game. Credit to Mansfield, the stadium, the atmosphere, the fans created a bit of banter. Great for them to keep pushing the team, They made it really difficult for us," per Arsenal.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta applauds Mansfield Town fans after the Gunners win in the 2026 FA Cup tie. Photo by: Ryan Pierse.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Arteta following Arsenal's win against Mansfield. Read them below:

@outrider_nation said

"This was a great game tbh, some will say it was difficult or should have been high scoring but bin that.

"If was a window into how football was before."

@realnelsonaj wrote:

"That’s the magic of the FA Cup. Lower league teams push top clubs all the way and make every match a real battle.

@Felix_irasubiza added:

"That's great job and nice results Mikel arteta praises Mansfield town after tough FA Cup test for Arsenal."

