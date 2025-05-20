Manchester City defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in Matchweek 37 of the 2024/25 Premier League on Tuesday night, May 20

Goals from Omar Marmoush, Bernardo Silva, and Nico Gonzalez lifted City to third place in the EPL standings with 68 points

Fans have criticised Marmoush for missing a crucial penalty in the FA Cup final, only to score a goal against the Cherries

Manchester City's hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League are alive again after a 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League on May 20.

With only one round to go, the Citizens scored twice in the first half and again after the break, with the Cherries scoring a consolation goal in stoppage time.

However, one of the biggest talking points from the match was the performance of Omar Marmoush, who has been heavily criticised by some City fans.

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush faces fan criticism after scoring against Bournemouth but not against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

Manchester City return to winning ways

Manchester City took control from the whistle in their clash against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium, per the club's website.

Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush opened the scoring with a sensational 30-yard strike that swerved and crashed in off the post.

Bernardo Silva doubled City’s lead in the 38th minute after a clever assist from Ilkay Gundogan.

Bournemouth nearly pulled one back before half-time, with Evanilson stretching to meet a cross and rattling the post.

Substitute Nico Gonzalez marked his debut for the Cherries with a goal in the 89th minute, finishing off a fine solo run.

Dan Jebbison netted a late consolation for the visitors, a result that officially ended Bournemouth’s hopes of European qualification.

Per the BBC, Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne received a standing ovation as he made way for Gonzalez.

Rodri made his return from an eight-month injury layoff, replacing Erling Haaland with seven minutes to play, per The Guardian.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City acknowledges the fans following their FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

Man City fans blast Marmoush after goal

In the aftermath of the game, some Manchester City fans criticised Omar Marmoush, accusing him of selling out his club.

They questioned why he did not score in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace, instead of waiting until the Bournemouth game to shine.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments that trailed the EPL match between Manchester City and Bournemouth:

Eric Mphande said:

"Costed City the FA Cup, bro should have stepped aside for Haaland."

Eyinju Styles wrote:

"The goal would have done many good things if the bald head Pep didn't bring Halaand back to the squad against Southampton. He refused to score just a single goal and they cost of hell."

Kiprotich Kolum IX added:

"The prince 🤴 that's it coz we only have one king 👑 mooo salaah."

Urbanus Wambua James said:

"Let him remain the prince because we already have the king. Salah is the Egyptian King."

Abdel Raouf Yessoufou wrote:

"What Marmoush has just done now has given Man City fans a lot of hope for next season. This is what we need sometimes. That was an absolute rocket🚀🚀🚀. A goal of the season contender for me. 💪🏾"

Panashe Shaya added:

"That goal would've been useful against Palace instead he was missing penalties."

Marmoush has made 21 appearances for Manchester City since joining the English giants from Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Per Transfermarkt statistics, he has scored eight goals and provided three assists, but the FA Cup remains a sore point for the City fans.

Guardiola speaks on Man City's trophyless season

Legit.ng also reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted the club did not finish the 2024/25 season trophyless.

The former Barcelona coach stated that the win over Bournemouth could still secure the Citizens a UEFA Champions League spot.

Guardiola noted that City played well in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace but simply were unable to convert their chances.

