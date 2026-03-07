Victor Osimhen has sent a strong message to Liverpool after Galatasaray beat Besiktas in the Istanbul derby

Osimhen scored the only goal in 39 minute to help the Turkish champions beat Wilfred Ndidi’s Besiktas away

Up next for Galatasaray is a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match against Liverpool at Rams Park

Victor Osimhen has sent a strong message to Liverpool after helping Galatasaray beat Besiktas in the Istanbul derby on March 7, 2026.

Osimhen scored a brilliant header in the 39th-minute, connecting with Leroy Sane’s cross to send a powerful header past goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring against Galatasaray. Photo by Salih Zeki Fazlioglu.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Sane was shown a straight red card for a bad foul after the video assistant referee changed his yellow card.

The Turkish champions finished the final 30 minutes with 10 men and also faced an extended additional time of over 10 minutes at a one-man disadvantage but grounded out the win.

Next for the Istanbul-based club is a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match against Liverpool on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Osimhen sends message to Liverpool

Osimhen, speaking after the match, praised his teammates and believes that the victory will give them confidence heading into the match against Liverpool.

“I am proud of our team. We show great unity in both our away and home games. For this, we need to take it one game at a time and fight for each other,” he told GS TV.

“A win would of course give us extra support and confidence; however, we also need to keep our feet on the ground. Liverpool are a very big and very ambitious team. Playing at home could be an advantage for us.

“If we play a better game in front of our fans, taking lessons from this match, I believe we can get a good result, even if it won't be easy.”

The Super Eagles forward admits that the clash would be difficult, as is all Champions League games, but he trusts his team to get a good result.

“Every match in the Champions League is already very difficult. We will do our best to perform well there and achieve good results in front of our fans,” he added

His teammate Lucas Torreira agrees with his assessment and believes that the win against Besiktas will give them the needed confidence.

Victor Osimhen and his teammates after scoring against Besiktas. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

“We are also very confident. This victory keeps us grounded. On the one hand, we will rest and prepare for Liverpool. We must show all our support for our club,” he told Galatasaray.com.

Liverpool will have an extra day of rest heading into the match, having played Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Friday, which they won 2-1.

Turkish pundit warns Liverpool

Legit.ng reported that Turkish pundit Emre Bol has warned Liverpool to be wary of the threat posed by Victor Osimhen during their Champions League match.

Bol warned that Liverpool don't have a striker like Osimhen and that the Nigerian is superior to Reds forwards Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Source: Legit.ng