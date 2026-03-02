A Turkish football pundit has warned Liverpool ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Galatasaray

The Turkish and English champions will face off in the Round of 16, having previously met in the group phase in Istanbul

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray’s driving force in attack and helped take down Liverpool in the group stage

A Turkish football pundit has fired a strong warning to Liverpool to be wary of Victor Osimhen during their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Liverpool and Galatasaray will face off in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on March 10 in Turkey and the second leg on March 18 in England.

Turkish pundit warns Liverpool of Victor Osimhen's threat. Photo by Steve Halliiwell.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Liverpool finished in the top eight and avoided the playoffs and will play the second leg at home, while Galatasaray beat Juventus in the playoffs.

Victor Osimhen scored to help the Turkish champions beat Arne Slot’s side when the two sides met at Rams Park in Istanbul in the group phase.

Pundit warns Liverpool of Osimhen

Turkish football commentator Emre Bol has told Liverpool to be wary of the threat posed by Victor Osimhen ahead of the Champions League clash.

Bol is confident that if Galatasaray had beaten Liverpool before, they can beat them again because the Reds don't have a player like Osimhen.

“Did Galatasaray beat Liverpool? Yes, they did. There's no reason why they can't beat them again. Does Liverpool have players like Osimhen and Uğurcan Çakır? I don't think so. Galatasaray's strikers and goalkeepers are better than Liverpool’s,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

Bol praised Osimhen for his impact against Juventus, during which he contributed to four goals, but warns that he must be patient with his teammates because they are different after the striker vented his frustration during the match.

“He's a fantastic player; he single-handedly eliminated Juventus. He directly contributed to 4 goals in two matches,” he added.

Emre Bol urges Victor Osimhen to be patient with Galatasaray teammates. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

“He gets angry at everyone, saying 'you're not human, everyone else is.' Osimhen isn't of this world. He gets angry at his teammates during the Juventus match, but you're not human; you don't have a normal physical condition.

“The others are normal people; that's all the strength and power they have. Don't get angry at your teammates for no reason.”

Osimhen scored and assisted during the Turkish Super League 3-1 win over Alanyaspor at the weekend, helping Galatasaray extend their lead at the top of the table.

The team began preparations immediately for the Ziraat Turkish Cup against the same opponent on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Alanya.

Galatasaray are the current holders of the competition after beating Trabzonspor in the 2025 final held at the Gaziantep Stadium.

Okan Buruk sends message to Galatasaray stars

Legit.ng reported that Okan Buruk sent a message to his players ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Liverpool.

The manager warned his players that Liverpool are in a better place than they were when they met in the group stage, and hence Gala must cut out mistakes.

Source: Legit.ng