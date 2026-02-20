A former Manchester United and Liverpool academy player has been arrested after running into legal trouble

The 32-year-old turned to professional boxing after an unsuccessful football career failed to progress as expected

News of the circumstances surrounding his arrest has sparked mixed reactions from fans, ranging from concern to disbelief

A former Manchester United and Liverpool youth player has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Huyton, Liverpool.

A man in his 20s was shot on a driveway, prompting a police investigation that led to several arrests.

Police arrests Paddy Lacey and four others for attempted murder. Photo by: Alex Dodd - CameraSport/CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Lacey arrested for murder as fans react

Former Barrow star Paddy Lacey has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, possession of a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life; section 18 GBH; and conspiracy to cause GBH.

John Aaron Jones, John George Patrick Hughes and Bernard Flynn have also been charged with the same offences.

All four were due to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton and St Helens Adult Remand Court on the morning of Friday, February 20.

The police advised the witnesses to come and identify the accused persons for investigations to commence.

Detective Inspector Chris Clark from the Firearms Investigation Team at Merseyside Police said:

"These coordinated warrants were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation, and all four men will appear in court today.

"Our work continues, so I would ask that people who have yet to come forward still do so. Please do not assume that we already hold information.

"Our team will make that assessment, and will take the appropriate action. Whether you have a first-hand account, dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other footage, come forward."

Fans react

@iamgyamfi_ said:

"It’s hard to see how a club as high-profile as Manchester United handles a situation like this without it becoming a major distraction. Shea Lacey is one of the most exciting prospects in the country, but the "Lacey" name is now going to be associated with a violent crime in Merseyside for the foreseeable future."

@isonggod4444 wrote:

"Shocking turn for Patrick Lacey.

"From the pitch to serious criminal charges,really highlights how quickly things can change off the field."

@IamSarafadeen added:

"Patrick Lacey attempted murder charge. Football promise means nothing if the mindset off the pitch is lost."

Lacey is the older brother of Shea Lacey, a highly rated youngster at Manchester United who broke into the senior squad earlier this season, per Liverpool Echo.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool academy player, Paddy Lacey, has yet to lose a match since turning professional as a boxer. Photo by: Peter Byrne/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

In 2023, he stepped into professional boxing and won 12 of his first 13 contests. Earlier this month, he suffered his first defeat against Jack Swallow in Liverpool.

What happened to Lacey's football career

The former Liverpool star was given a 14-month ban by the Football Association for admitting breaching anti-doping rules following a positive test for Benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of c**aine.

Immediately after his ban, Lacey was sentenced to 16 months in prison when found in possession of 20.3 grams of c*caine, 16.8 grams of MDMA, and £520 in counterfeit £20 notes at Glastonbury Festival, per talkSPORTS.

Ibe arrested for assault

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Liverpool star Jordan Ibe has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault that took place in December 2025.

English police officers detained the former Derby County star at Luton airport after traveling from his club, Lokomotiv Sofia in Bulgaria.

Source: Legit.ng