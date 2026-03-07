Singida Black Stars have cleared Amas Obasogie of match-fixing allegations after internal investigation

The Tanzanian club confirms goalkeeper’s errors were technical mistakes during matches

Obasogie has since been reinstated after his suspension was officially reversed

Tanzanian club Singida Black Stars have officially cleared Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie of any involvement in match-fixing and reinstated him to the team after conducting a preliminary investigation into the allegations.

The Nigerian goalie had earlier been suspended for three months following a series of costly errors during recent matches, which sparked suspicions among fans and club stakeholders.

However, after reviewing the incidents, the Tanzanian club concluded that the mistakes were purely technical and not linked to any form of match manipulation, Bold Sports reports.

The controversy began after several errors by Obasogie in recent matches raised concerns among the club’s management and supporters.

The mistakes reportedly occurred during games against Flambeau du Centre in the CAF Confederation Cup as well as league fixtures against Pamba Jiji and Namungo FC in the NBC Premier League.

Following the incidents, Singida Black Stars announced on February 27 that the former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper would be suspended for three months while the club conducted an internal probe into possible match-fixing.

The decision triggered widespread debate among fans, with many questioning whether the mistakes were simply poor performances or something more serious.

Investigation finds no evidence of wrongdoing

In a statement signed by the club’s Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Cassano, Singida Black Stars explained that its disciplinary committee had carefully reviewed the matter and found no proof that the Nigerian goalkeeper deliberately influenced match outcomes.

According to the club, the investigation included a review of the incidents, the player’s defense, and clarification from the team’s general manager.

The findings, as reported by Tanzanian outfit, The Bizlens, showed that the situations which initially raised suspicion were simply technical errors that can occur during competitive matches.

The club emphasised that there was no evidence of match-fixing, deliberate misconduct, or any attempt by Obasogie to manipulate the results of games.

Obasogie reinstated after apology

After the investigation cleared Obasogie, the Super Eagles goalkeeper was immediately reinstated to the team and allowed to resume his duties.

The goalie had previously denied the allegations and expressed his willingness to cooperate fully with the investigation to clear his name.

Singida Black Stars also revealed that Obasogie apologised for the mistakes that led to the misunderstanding and promised to work on improving his performances moving forward.

With the suspension now reversed, the Nigerian international will look to rebuild trust with the club’s supporters and regain his form as he continues his career in Tanzania.

For Obasogie, the decision brings significant relief and an opportunity to focus on football again after a brief but tense period surrounding the allegations.

