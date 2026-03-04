Harry Maguire has been slammed with a 15-month suspended sentence in Greece for assault

Retrial complications and delayed proceedings have kept the case in the spotlight since 2020, when the incident occurred

Maguire, with the aid of his lawyers, is planning an appeal to the Greek Supreme Court

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been handed a 15-month suspended sentence by a Greek court for an incident that occurred in Mykonos in August 2020.

The England centre-back faced allegations of non-serious assault, resisting arrest, and attempted bribery.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been handed a 15-month suspended sentence by a Greek court.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Maguire was convicted on all three counts, although the sentence was reduced from the original 21 months following appeals.

The case stems from a confrontation outside a bar involving Maguire and his family.

The defender was initially convicted of assaulting police officers and attempting to bribe them, but a retrial was granted under Greek law.

Over the years, the retrial faced multiple delays, including the latest postponement in October 2025 due to court documents not being translated into English.

Despite the conviction, Maguire continues to maintain his innocence. He has refused opportunities to settle the case financially, insisting on clearing his name through legal channels.

The Manchester United defender’s lawyers plan to appeal to the Greek Supreme Court, and his representatives have expressed concerns about aspects of the case against him.

Why was Maguire's case reopened in Greece?

Maguire’s retrial was marked by several complications.

Maguire was originally convicted in 2020 by a court on the island of Syros following an altercation on the holiday island of Mykonos.

Source: Getty Images

The Greek court reduced the sentence’s length and severity but confirmed his conviction on all counts.

Only one of the three police witnesses attended the most recent hearing, as the others had already submitted written statements. Greek prosecutors have denied any corruption in the proceedings.

The case has been closely followed due to Maguire’s high profile, and his legal team highlighted repeated delays and questioned the fairness of some processes.

Despite the conviction, Maguire was not required to attend the latest legal proceedings and remained focused on his professional duties with Manchester United, preparing for their Premier League clash against Newcastle.

Maguire’s career unaffected by latest setback

On the pitch, Maguire has continued to be a key figure for Manchester United since joining the club in 2019.

The 32-year-old defender has surpassed 250 appearances for the Red Devils as of September 2025 and played a crucial role in their defense.

Maguire has also celebrated success with Manchester United, winning the Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup during his stay at Old Trafford.

The defender’s legal troubles have yet to impact his professional performance, and managers and teammates have continued to rely on his leadership and defensive stability.

Maguire has consistently denied wrongdoing and remains committed to proving his innocence in the Greek Supreme Court.

