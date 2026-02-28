Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has predicted the outcome of Premier League matches on matchday 28

Mikel returns with his prediction and, as always, is biased towards his former club, Chelsea, which will face Arsenal

The former Super Eagles captain also backed Manchester City to win against Leeds United as the title race heats up

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has predicted the results of the Premier League matches on matchday 28, which began on Friday, February 27, 2028.

Tolu Arokodare’s relegation candidates Wolverhampton Wanderers shocked third-placed Aston Villa 2-0 at the Molineux Stadium to derail the Villans.

Mikel Obi predicts Premier League matchday 28 results. Photo by Eamonn M McCormack.

Source: Getty Images

Saturday’s fixtures include Liverpool hosting West Ham at Anfield and Manchester City travelling to Elland Road to face rejuvenated Leeds United.

The match is a must-win for Pep Guardiola's side as they seek to maintain the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table, as the title race reaches decisive moments.

The biggest game of the weekend is between league leaders Arsenal and their London rivals, Chelsea, at the Emirates Stadium. Manchester United will also take on Crystal Palace.

Arsenal need the results to maintain their foothold in the title race, while Chelsea must win to keep their Champions League hopes alive and derail their rivals.

Mikel Obi predicts Premier League results

Mikel Obi, during his weekly prediction on his Obi One Podcast, has shared his prediction for three Premier League fixtures this weekend, including Arsenal vs Chelsea.

“My first pick, I'm going to go with Everton to draw against Newcastle. Secondly, I'm going with Manchester City to beat Leeds United away,” he said.

“My third pick, I'm going for my club, my team, Chelsea, to beat the bottle jobs Arsenal.”

His partner, Chris McHardy, backed Fulham to compound Tottenham's domestic woes, while he picked Manchester United to beat.

McHardy disagrees with Obi on Arsenal vs Chelsea as he predicts that the Gunners will prevail over their rivals.

Rosenior and Arteta speaks before clash

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has urged his team not to make the same mistake they made against Arsenal during the two-legged Carabao Cup clash.

“We have to look at it with the right context. There was a really good structure of ours without the ball. With the ball, maybe we could have been more front-footed. In terms of going out to win the game, there was a clear idea that the players carried out very well,” he said as quoted by Football London.

Mikel Arteta and Liam Rosenior preview Arsenal vs Chelsea. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane/Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta agrees with Rosenior and expects Chelsea to make changes in approach from what they did during the Carabao Cup.

“They’ve done different things; they can change throughout the game. They have the players, and they have a manager who is very comfortable doing that - so we’re prepared,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com.

Source: Legit.ng