Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has equalled a record at Manchester City previously held by Togolese legend Emanuel Adebayor in the English Premier League on Sunday, February 1.

Semenyo also surpassed his personal best English topflight football tally after scoring his 12th goal for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old had previously recorded 11 goals last season while playing for Bournemouth.

Antonine Semenyo scores his fourth Premier League goal against Tottenham since joining from Bournemouth.

Semenyo scores against Tottenham

Antoine Semenyo missed out on European action due to registration rules as Manchester City defeated Galatasaray 2-0 to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout phase.

The Ghanaian wasted no time making his presence felt, testing goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario early in the game.

Watch Semenyo's goal:

In the 11th minute, Manchester City took the lead when Rayan Cherki produced a superb low finish from the edge of the penalty area after an assist from Erling Haaland, per UK Standard.

Just a minute before half-time, Bernardo Silva set up Semenyo, who calmly slotted a left-footed shot into the top corner.

The 26-year-old's goal added to an impressive early return in sky blue. He now boasts five direct contributions in five appearances for his new club, made up of four goals and one assist.

In the 53rd minute, a controversial own goal by Marc Guehi, later credited to Dominic Solanke, gave Thomas Frank’s struggling side a lifeline, before Solanke’s acrobatic scorpion kick drew the teams level in the 73rd minute, per Sky Sports.

Antonine Semenyo equals Emmanuel Adebayor's record at Manchester City following a draw against Tottenham.

Semenyo equals Adebayor's record

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has equalled a record previously held by Togolese legend Emmanuel Adebayor at Manchester City.

According to OptaJoe, the 26-year-old has become only the second player to score in four of his first five matches for the Citizens in all competitions as a Premier League club (since 1992/93), after Adebayor.

@Xage_Nosvic said:

"Semeyo is the best Africa player in the Premier League presently. He has been on 🔥 since arriving City."

@iam_akheme wrote:

"Best January signing. Might just be a determining factor for city as they chase Arsenal for the title."

@Just_EliTweets added:

"Scoring against Spurs is hard enough, doing it twice in 25 days for two different clubs is wild. Different systems, different roles, same composure when it mattered most. A 95th-minute winner and a calm finish under pressure; that’s confidence, timing, and mentality."

