Bayer Leverkusen has sent an important message to Arsenal FC ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16

Die Werkself were drawn with the Gunners after the draws took place on Friday, February 27

Football fans have reacted to the pairing as Arsenal are currently unbeaten in the UCL

Bayer Leverkusen has sent a bold message to Arsenal FC ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The draws took place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon on Friday, February 27.

The two-legged tie will take place between March 10 to 11 and March 17 to 18, with both teams set to learn their potential route to Budapest and possible opponents.

Die Werkself's 0-0 draw against Olympiacos on February 24 was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to secure a 2-0 aggregate victory and advance to the Champions League round of 16.

Bayer Leverkusen will take on Arsenal in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match. Photo by: INA FASSBENDER / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Arsenal went unbeaten in the group stage, scoring 23 goals and conceding just four, while Leverkusen finished 16th with three wins, three draws and two defeats.

Leverkusen tease Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen believes they stand a better chance of reaching the final of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League after being drawn against Arsenal in the Round of 16.

In a viral X tweet, the German club recalled that the team reached the final in their last meeting. Leverkusen wrote:

"Last time we played Arsenal in the Champions League, we got to the final... 👀"

In the 2001/02 UEFA Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen finished second in Group F with 12 points to reach the second round.

The German side were later drawn against Arsenal, topping their group with 10 points despite suffering a 4-1 aggregate defeat to the Gunners in the next phase, per Transfermarkt.

Leverkusen bounced back to defeat Liverpool 5-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals before edging past Manchester United on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw in the semi-finals.

However, their fairytale run ended in the final, where they lost 2-1 to Real Madrid at Hampden Park in Glasgow, per ESPN.

Arsenal fans react to Leverkusen's tweet

@Nwafresh said:

"The only final you'll experience is the Final whistle at Emirate when you've downloaded like 7-0 on aggregate."

@mjodeleke wrote:

"I’m glad you’re doing this.

"Arteta has plenty materials for the boys to motivate them."

Jonas Hofmann and Lorenzo Pirola during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League knockout play-off between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Olympiacos FC. Photo by: Pau Barrena.

Source: Getty Images

@bobbyemmy033 added:

"Teasing with the past might be classic move! But Leverkusen's journey didn't end with that 4-1. We rose to the challenge.

"Arsenal, here's to a rematch that lives up to the hype."

@EmekaHarris said:

"Leverkusen is referring to the 2001/02 season, famously known as the "Neverkusen" season because they finished second in the Bundesliga, the German Cup, and the Champions League all within a few weeks."

Lookman, Osimhen get UCL opponents

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have discovered their 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 opponents after the draw on February 27, 2026.

Victor Osimhen powered Galatasaray past Juventus in the playoff, scoring in the second leg to help the Turkish champions win 7-5 on aggregate.

Source: Legit.ng