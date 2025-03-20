Amas Obasogie has disclosed that he is ready to start against Rwanda in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Singida Blackstars of Tanzania is excited about his first international call-up and he is prepared to take full advantage

He admitted that Stanley Nwabali is the national team's first choice, but believes he has all it takes to be in goal as well

New Super Eagles invitee Amas Obasogie believes he has all it takes to be in goal when Nigeria take on Rwanda in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Singida Blackstars of Tanzania is already eyeing the Nigerian No.1 shirt ahead of shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali.

Obasogie admitted that the Chippa United goalie remains the first-choice goalkeeper as he hailed his meteoric rise to prominence.

Stanley Nwabali is expected to start in goal against Rwanda. Photo: FRANCK FIFE.

Nwabali won the No.1 shirt following his performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where the Super Eagles finished as runners-up.

He was the semi-final hero after saving two spot-kicks against Bafana Bafana of South Africa during the penalty shootout.

The 28-year-old former Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper has now made 15 appearances for the national team since making his debut in 2021.

His impressive impact for Nigeria has inspired new entrant Obasogie who has earned his first-ever international call-up.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Sekou Chelle named the former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper in the final 23-man squad that will take on Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The three-time African champions are already in Kigali as they will file out against the Amavubi on Friday, March 21, as per Sporting News.

Nigeria must claim all three points at the Amahoro Stadium should they hope to remain in contention for the World Cup ticket.

Four days later, they host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, another match they must not drop points.

Obasogie eyes Nwabali's position

Speaking ahead of the fixtures, Obasogie understands that Nwabali remains the first choice, but disclosed that he can also man the post.

He told The Cable:

"I respect the effort Stanley Nwabali has put into claiming the number one shirt. Remember he also proved himself in the NPFL before doing the same at Chippa United.

“So being in the Eagles camp is a huge opportunity for me. I respect all the players, and the experience improves me tremendously. I train with the mentality that I am a Super Eagles goalkeeper and dream of myself putting on the national team jersey.

“If the opportunity comes to represent Nigeria, I aim to play my part and take it fully.”

Amas Obasogie believes he has all it takes to be in goal ahead of Stanley Nwabali. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Obasogie is one of the new invitees to the Nigerian national team under Eric Chelle alongside Papa Daniel Mustapha, Igoh Ogbu and Tolu Arokodare.

Fellow goalkeeper Kayode Bankole was also handed his first call-up to the national team.

Arokodare pleads for support

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gent forward Tolu Arokodare has appealed to Nigerians for support ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking in the Yoruba Yoruba dialect, the 24-year-old urged fans to rally behind the team.

The former FC Koln player got a surprise call-up from coach Eric Chelle following his performance in the Belgian Pro League.

