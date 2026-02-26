Arsenal legend Thierry Henry greeted Victor Osimhen in pidgin after Galatasaray’s dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen scored the decisive goal as Galatasaray knocked out Juventus out of the Champions League 7-5 on aggregate

Fans across social media celebrated the moment as another sign of Osimhen’s growing global appeal

Galatasaray’s trip to Turin came with confidence after a commanding 5-2 win in the first leg, but the second leg turned into a battle of nerves.

Juventus took control early, with Manuel Locatelli’s penalty in the 37th minute giving the hosts belief. Federico Gatti then doubled the advantage in the 70th minute, shifting the momentum firmly toward the Italian side.

Victor Osimhen scored in extra time as Galatasaray held off a stirring fightback from 10-man Juventus to reach the last 16 of the Champions League. Photo by BSR Agency

According to BBC Sports, a late header from Weston McKennie pushed the tie into extra time, raising fears that Galatasaray’s early dominance could be undone. But when it mattered most, Victor Osimhen stepped forward.

The Nigerian striker timed his run perfectly and finished off a key pass to restore Galatasaray’s aggregate lead.

Moments later, Baris Alper Yilmaz sealed qualification with a breakaway goal, confirming a 7-5 aggregate victory.

The result ended a long wait for Turkish football. Galatasaray became the first club from the country in 12 years to reach the Champions League round of 16, a milestone last achieved by the same club in 2014.

Henry greets Osimhen in Pidgin

After the final whistle, attention shifted from the pitch to the post-match broadcast.

Thierry Henry, working as a pundit on the Champions League show for CBS Sports, had a quick chat with Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen enjoyed a quick chat in Pidgin with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry after the Juventus game. Photo by Anadolu

Instead of starting in English or French, the Arsenal legend surprised viewers by switching to Nigerian pidgin, catching the Galatasaray forward by surprise.

He said, "Victor, how body? Body dey?"

Osimhen replied with a broad smile, "Body dey fine."

Osimhen further caused havoc after he selected Henry as his favourite on the show ahead of Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher.

The exchange instantly caught fire online. For many Nigerian fans, it felt like a global football icon was embracing their culture on one of the biggest stages in the sport.

Henry’s relaxed approach and Osimhen’s cheerful response turned a routine interview into a moment that travelled far beyond the match highlights.

Henry has long been known for his easy rapport with players, but this moment stood out because of how natural it felt.

Fans react as history is made

Social media quickly filled with reactions from fans who loved the interaction. Many praised Henry for connecting with Osimhen in a way that felt genuine and warm.

Pitchcruise wrote:

"Thierry always vibe with the Naija Energy...He's the Igwe of football don't forget that...❤️"

Emmanuel_Oben said:

"Titi is that unc in the family every body likes 😂"

Miracleera72 added:

"Everyone has a great respect for him."

Others echoed similar feelings. Tobenna-Uchendu posted:

"Gotta love Henry 😀. Naija to the world 🇳🇬"

Tzcash said:

"This is why everybody loves Thierry ❤️". Kremlinchef summed it up with, "That's why We call him Igweeee!...man like Titi".

Beyond the viral clip, the night marked a major step forward for Galatasaray after heavy spending last summer.

The Turkish club now waits to discover whether they will face Liverpool or Tottenham in the round of 16.

Galatasaray VP sets price tag for Osimhen

