Reigning FIFA Club World Cup winners Chelsea will be without Wesley Fofana after his red card against Burnley on Saturday, February 21

The French defender has become the eighth Blues player to receive a red card in the 2025/26 Premier League season

Meanwhile, Chelsea has released a statement condemning the abhorrent messages sent to the player after the incident

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, February 21.

Brazilian forward Joao Pedro scored in the fourth minute of the encounter to give the Blues a perfect start.

The Blues dominated the entire game till the 70th minute, with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez rarely troubled.

The duo of Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer were wasteful in front of goal, as they failed to give Chelsea a comfortable lead.

What led to Wesley Fofana's red card?

French international Wesley Fofana was sent off in the 72nd minute following a bookable offense, after planting his studs into James Ward-Prowse's foot.

The 25-year-old had been booked in the 34th minute before picking up his second caution in the second half as he tried stopping a Burley counterattack, becoming the eighth player to receive a red card.

Tosin was lucky not to follow Fofana back to the dressing room for a shove on Zian Flemming when he got the wrong side of the centre-back.

In the 90+3 minute, Burnley drew level when another dangerous Ward-Prowse delivery was met by the head of Flemming and the ball beat Sanchez low to his right, per Sky Sports.

It could have been worse for the Blues as moments later from another Ward-Prowse corner but this time a header from Jacob Bruun Larsen hit the roof of the net.

Number of matches Fofana will miss

Former Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is set to miss one game for Chelsea. The Blues will take on Arsenal in their bid to remain in the top four of the 2025/26 English Premier League table.

Chelsea's manager, Liam Rosenior failed to lay the blame on Fofana after the Blues dropped two points at home. The former English international said:

"That wasn't on Wes [against Burnley]. "That was an unfortunate red card for Wesley, who steps on a challenge.

"I felt there was something"that could have been dealt with better before that happened by the referee and went unnoticed.

"But you're going to get red cards. It's too many. It's too many for sure. But in my time with the group, I think our discipline record has been very good up to now."

Fofana racially abused

Chelsea FC has released a statement, condemning the vile racial abuse of Wesley Fofana. The defender shared screenshots of the messages he received after his red card against Burnley. The club wrote:

"The targeted racist abuse Wes has been subjected to following today’s Premier League fixture against Burnley is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.

"Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and runs counter to the values of the game and everything we stand for as a club. There is no room for racism.

"We will work with the relevant authorities and platforms in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action."

