Mikel Arteta praised Chelsea’s organisation and competitiveness despite their defeat in the Carabao Cup

The Arsenal boss suggested Chelsea’s deep defensive approach might have cost them the match

Kai Havertz’s goal sent Arsenal into their first final since Arteta’s first season

Mikel Arteta praised Chelsea’s performance but revealed the one tactical decision that may have cost them their place in the Carabao Cup final after Arsenal sealed qualification at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, February 3.

The Gunners booked their spot at Wembley after Kai Havertz scored against his former club in a tense second leg, following a dramatic 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first meeting.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal held their nerve under pressure as Chelsea pushed late for an equaliser that would have taken the tie further.

Despite the defeat, Arteta admitted he was impressed by Chelsea’s organisation and competitiveness under new manager Liam Rosenior.

However, the Arsenal boss suggested their overly cautious approach ultimately worked against them.

Chelsea’s defensive plan nearly paid off

Chelsea arrived at the Emirates with a clear strategy to frustrate Arsenal, keep the game tight and hope to strike late.

Rosenior surprised many by naming a back five, focusing on defensive solidity rather than attacking ambition.

The plan initially worked as Arsenal struggled to find rhythm in the first half, with Gabriel Martinelli seeing penalty appeals waved away and Gabriel Magalhaes missing the best chance from open play.

Chelsea’s shape limited space between the lines and forced Arsenal into wider areas.

According to the Chelsea Chronicle, Arteta acknowledged the challenge posed by Chelsea’s setup.

“The margins were going to be small because they are a really good side. They compete so well and they are really well coached. At the end, we managed to get it over the line.”

However, while Chelsea succeeded in slowing Arsenal down, they failed to create enough attacking threat of their own, leaving them with little margin for error once Arsenal found a breakthrough.

Arteta highlights the one thing Chelsea got wrong

According to Arteta, Chelsea’s biggest mistake was sitting too deep for too long.

By focusing almost entirely on defending, the Blues allowed Arsenal to dominate possession and territory.

Their plan appeared to be to absorb pressure and then introduce attacking players like Cole Palmer late in the game, hoping to exploit nervousness in the stadium.

But Arsenal stayed composed, and Chelsea’s lack of early attacking intent meant they had no cushion once Havertz scored.

The former Chelsea forward punished his old side by rounding goalkeeper Robert Sanchez before finishing calmly to seal the tie.

Arteta suggested Chelsea’s defensive game plan, while effective in parts, may have cost them the match because it limited their own ability to change the momentum.

“They made it difficult for us, but at this level you also need to be brave,” Arteta hinted, pointing to the fine balance between defending well and pushing forward when opportunities arise.

With Chelsea out, Arsenal now await the winner of the other semi-final between Manchester City and Newcastle to discover their Wembley opponents.

The victory sends Arteta’s side into their first final since winning the FA Cup in his debut season as manager.

The Spaniard has now guided his team into contention for an unprecedented quadruple, keeping alive hopes of silverware across multiple competitions.

