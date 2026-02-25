A former Super Eagles defender has criticised the reported financial demands of Nigeria's coach, Eric Chelle

He insists a bronze medal at the 2025 AFCON does not justify heavy spending on a foreign coach

The ex-international wants Nigerian authorities to consider appointing a former player as the handler of the team

A former Super Eagles star believes an ex-international should be employed if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) plans to disengage Eric Chelle following his financial demands.

Chelle allegedly requested an upward salary from $50,000 to $130,000 in his 19-point demand for his contract renewal

The former Mali coach was appointed in January 2025, with the mandate of qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Former Super Eagles star, Edema Fuludu wants the Nigeria Football Federation to replace Eric Chelle with a local coach. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle narrowly missed out on qualification during the qualifiers, where he finished in second place behind South Africa and lost to the DR Congo Leopards in the final of the playoffs in Morocco last November, per Al Jazeera.

The 48-year-old led the Super Eagles to win the 2025 Unity Cup at G Tech Community in Brentford, per UK Standard.

Fuludu calls for engagement of local coaches

Former Super Eagles defender Edema Fuludu has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to look inward as they shop for Eric Chelle's replacement.

The former BCC Lions player said local coaches have delivered major successes for the country and won the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 55-year-old explained that Chelle's terms are ridiculous, urging the National Sports Commission to take a firm decision and announce the outcome. Fuludu said:

“Nigerians are celebrating him for bringing us a bronze medal, but what exactly did he win? Did he win the AFCON for us? If he had won the AFCON and requested $200,000, we would gladly give it to him.

“If he had qualified us for the World Cup, we would say yes, he has truly worked.

“It’s a contract, an offer and acceptance. You either accept it or you don’t. It’s not for the public to debate. It is the responsibility of the NSC and NFF to take a decision and announce the outcome."

Fuludu calls for investment in coaching development

The former Altay star urged the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation to prioritise the development of indigenous coaches and the growth of the Nigeria Leagues.

Augustine Eguavoen is the current Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation and a former Super Eagles coach. Photo by: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to Brila FM, the former Julius Berger player cautioned against the unnecessary spending of foreign currency. He said:

"For me, I don’t think we should throw away foreign currency like that. Let’s invest in our coaching development and allow our league to make real progress.”

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ordered Member associations to comply with the mandatory coaching requirement for both national teams and clubs participating in continental competitions.

The continental body insisted that all qualifications must be fully met to allow them sit on the bench during matches.

Nsien lined up as possible successor

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has pencilled down United States-based coach Michael Nsien as a potential replacement should Chelle resign.

Chelle is also attracting interest from Angola following their disappointing outing at the 2025 AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng