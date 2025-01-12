Arsenal are out of the FA Cup after a painful loss against rivals Manchester United via penalty shootouts

Kai Havertz failed to convert from the spot as the North London club faltered in front of their fans at the Emirates Stadium

Reuben Amorim's men match on into the next round in what is a significant win for the troubled Ols Trafford club

Manchester United secured a hard-fought victory in a thrilling FA Cup clash against Arsenal, progressing to the fourth round after a penalty shootout.

The encounter, filled with drama and tension, highlighted the resilience of Reuben Amorim's side despite playing with 10 men for much of the game.

The game began with both teams displaying attacking intensity, but Manchester United struck first. In the 52nd minute, Bruno Fernandes created a magical moment.

Following Gabriel's slip, Alejandro Garnacho's perfect cross found Fernandes, who curled the ball expertly into the top corner.

Dalot’s red card changes the game

The game's momentum turned dramatically just nine minutes after Manchester United took the lead.

Defender Diogo Dalot, who was already on a yellow card, mistimed a tackle on Arsenal's Mikel Merino, receiving a second booking and leaving United with 10 players.

Arsenal made the most of their numerical advantage right away as Gabriel made amends for his previous error in the 63rd minute, volleying in a loose ball from inside the box to level the score in a tense second half.

Martin Odegaard misses crucial penalty

Tensions rose when a scuffle broke out after Arsenal were awarded a penalty kick when Harry Maguire was adjudged to have hauled down Kai Havertz in the 18-yard box.

Havertz, Gabriel, and Maguire were all given yellow cards afterward but Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard failed to capitalise from the spot as his penalty was well saved by Man United's backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

The Turkish goalie made a fantastic save, diving to his left to keep the score level.

Zirkzee seals historic win in the Shootout

With no further goals after 120 minutes, the game was ultimately decided via penalty shootouts with Manchester United sealing a historic 5-3 victory at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s Havertz saw his effort denied by Bayindir, further cementing the goalkeeper's man-of-the-match performance.

Zirkzee then stepped up for Manchester United, coolly sending David Raya the wrong way to secure the victory for the Old Trafford club who are bidding to win their first trophy under Reuben Amorim.

Arsenal’s third-round elimination marks another early FA Cup disappointment, the third time they have been knocked out in this round of the competition in four seasons.

