Argentine legend Lionel Messi has opened up about his biggest childhood regret in a heartfelt revelation

The former Barcelona star admitted that he would approach certain aspects of his early life with total seriousness

The Inter Miami player clarified his misconduct captured after a humiliating defeat to Los Angeles in the MLS opener

2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi has opened up about his deepest regret as a footballer despite winning almost all available major trophies.

The Argentine legend revealed how he feels whenever he interacts with prominent personalities inside and outside the football world.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi regrets not studying and understanding English during his childhood. Photo by: Shaun Clark.

Messi shares his childhood regrets

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has reflected on his academic journey and the choices he made as a teenager.

Speaking on a Mexican podcast 'Miro de Atras', the former Paris Saint-Germain said he always emphasised the importance of education to his children.

The 38-year-old explained that he had an opportunity to study but did not take it seriously. Messi said:

"I regret many things. Not having learned English as a boy. I had the time to have at least studied English and I didn't do it. I deeply regret it.

Watch the video:

"When you're young, you don't realise it. I tell my children, the importance of having a good education, to study and be prepared.

"I always tell my children to take advantage of it. They have a different situation from the one I had, although I never lacked anything."

Lionel Messi arrived at Barcelona from Argentina at the age of 13. According to ESPN, the 38-year-old finished high school with other children at La Masia (Barcelona's youth academy).

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans on Messi's inability to communicate in English. Read them below:

@Santiago_QC said:

"What a wild thing to hear, an idol like Messi saying he regrets not investing his time in certain disciplines. In the end, we come into this world to learn."

@fcnanlaab wrote:

"Speaks Spanish, the best language in the world. Don’t feel bad, the Anglos don’t speak Spanish either, nor do they want to speak it."

@costa789 added:

"I admire him more as a person than as a footballer, for having kept his way of speaking and his simplicity. I can’t believe he hasn’t picked up the Spanish accent. The English thing can be fixed anytime."

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi escapes suspension in the Major League Soccer after confronting the referee. Photo by: Luiza Moraes/MLS.

Messi cleared after referee's clash

The Professional Referee Organisation claimed that Lionel Messi did not violate MLS rules during the match between Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC.

According to CBS Sports, Messi will not face any punishment for attempting to confront the referee. The statement read:

"After speaking with the match officials, we can confirm Lionel Messi did not enter the officials' locker room."

Messi speaks on competition with Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi has branded his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo as “a golden era,” a cherished memory for both him and football.

Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia and Messi in Major League Soccer, their intense competition in La Liga with Barcelona and Real Madrid was extraordinary.

