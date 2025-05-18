Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo battled for major European titles and individual prizes during their time in Spain

Many have branded the pair as the best players of their era, but now they are in the twilight of their respective careers

Lionel Messi has branded his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo as “a golden era,” a cherished memory for both him and football.

Although both are past their prime, Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia and Messi in Major League Soccer, their intense competition in La Liga with Barcelona and Real Madrid was extraordinary.

The game of football saw two of its greatest players battle for major European titles and individual accolades like the Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reacting after scoring a goal during the Spanish League Clasico football match FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF on October 7, 2012. Photo: LLUIS GENE.

Source: Getty Images

In a recent interview with @ballondor, Messi, who is preparing for the FIFA Club World Cup with Inter Miami, narrated what it means to be rivals with Ronaldo.

He stated that it was difficult maintaining excellence at the highest level, saying “It’s easy to get there; the hard part is staying there.”

At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo now faces an uncertain future as his Al Nassr contract nears its June expiration. There has been no confirmation on renewal or the next steps.

What Messi said about Ronaldo

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Messi remains with Inter Miami through 2025, and he is likely to extend his stay at the club where he reunited with former Barca teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez, with Javier Mascherano now on the coaching staff.

"It was always a battle, so to speak—a sporting one, a very beautiful one. I think we pushed each other because we’re both extremely competitive.

"He always wanted to win everything, just like I did. It was a special time for both of us and for football fans in general.

"What we achieved over such a long period is remarkable. As the saying goes, it’s easy to reach the top, but staying there is the real challenge—and we stayed there for 10 to 15 years.

"It was spectacular and left great memories for anyone who loves football.”

Lionel Messi netted 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for Barcelona, per AS.

During his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored 450 goals and registered 131 assists in 438 matches, becoming the club’s all-time top scorer.

The pair split 13 Ballon d'Or titles between themselves, with Messi having eight, while Ronaldo has five.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 26, 2013. Photo: QUIQUE GARCIA.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo tops in list of richest athletes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ronaldo topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes for the third consecutive year.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club in 2022, worth around $200 million per year.

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner's estimated total earnings are approximately $275 million.

Ronaldo's numerous endorsement deals further boost his earnings, reinforcing his position as the highest-paid athlete of the year.

