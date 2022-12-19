Massive celebrations and banter memes have trailed Messi's Argentina winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Sunday, December 18

In the same light, a man has become an internet sensation as his March 2015 prediction about Lionel Messi has gone viral

The football lover in that tweet had foreseen the 35-year-old PSG star lifting the World Cup on his fifth attempt

A man has been hailed as a prophet for his accurate prediction of Messi's fate as regards the just concluded Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In a tweet dated March 20, 2015, José Miguel Polanco predicted that Lionel Andres Messi would win the World Cup to become the greatest player of all time.

While José got Messi's age wrong, he urged netizens to check back his tweet seven years later.

And as soon as Argentina won the tournament his tweet blew up as people rushed to seek his prediction of future events,

José's tweet has garnered over 306,000 likes, over 115,000 retweets as well as 71,000 plus quoted tweets.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@ItsDavidJ13 said:

"Not really, he had multiple tweets guessing and he deleted the ones that were incorrect."

@1chiefowonikoko said:

"Bros abeg help us check. Shey tinubu go win 2023 election abi na obi? We nigerians go appreciate if you fit help us."

@optionkontrol said:

"This is called pure future prediction. Great men. Now you will be next Oracle of the Universe !!!"

@NasaMcmahon said:

"For those confused how he got the date right, the day before he posted this FIFA announce this specific World Cup on March 19, 2015….he then put his money on Messi to win said world cup…..great predictions but not as weird as it seems."

@2Calico said:

"Hey brother what’s the winning mega ball lottery numbers for next weekend?"

@solAU__ said:

"The Prophet."

@lparcus said:

"Why so many people coming here to praise it? Anyone could say any country would be champion on this day. After FIFA saying when the final would be, that's kinda logical."

